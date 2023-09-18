Shane Wright headed into Kraken rookie camp Monday looking stronger, leaner where it matters and likely a tad more confident than he was a year ago about things he can’t control.

Wright is all about making the NHL squad this fall and won’t afford himself the luxury of admitting out loud that he’s relieved to know the team can send him to the AHL this time rather than back to major junior hockey if he doesn’t stick. But as a former No. 4 overall draft pick who already pressures himself plenty to succeed, knowing he’ll be playing professional hockey someplace as a 19-year-old this fall gives Wright one less thing to worry about.

“I’m always trying to push myself, always trying to strive to be the best,” Wright said after Monday’s opening camp workout at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “That’s always something I’ve always wanted to put into my head is to never be satisfied with where my game is at and where I am. I just have those expectations of myself.”

On the onetime AHL exemption he’d be granted as opposed to returning to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as transfer rules require for NHL major junior draftees younger than 20: “That’s great if that’s the situation,” he said. “Obviously, my goal is to earn my spot in Seattle and to make the team. But you know, whatever happens, happens. If I’m not able to do that right out of training camp, it’ll be nice to be able to go to Coachella Valley and play there. But I’m not really trying to focus on that. I really want to make sure I can earn my spot and prove myself to be able to play in Seattle this year.”

Wright is one of 15 forwards and 26 prospects overall attending the second rookie camp held by the club in its short existence. Some players, most notably Wright, will stick around for the full NHL team training camp once that begins Thursday and a handful — including him, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans — might even don Kraken uniforms this season.

But nobody else on the ice Monday commanded the attention Wright did, owing largely to his odyssey both before and after surprisingly falling to the Kraken in the July 2022 entry draft.

Wright had been granted exceptional player status to begin his OHL career a year early at age 15 for the 2019-20 season, immediately garnering attention by putting up 39 goals and 27 assists in a pandemic-shortened 58-game stint with the Kingston Frontenacs to cement his status as a consensus future No. 1 overall NHL pick. But the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the ensuing OHL campaign and Wright was questioned by some for not trying to pursue playing opportunities in Europe.

When he put up a strong, but less dazzling 32 goals and 62 assists his second junior season a year later, that “can’t miss” No. 1 draft billing began to waver. Then, the Montreal Canadiens shocked the hockey world by selecting Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1, a forwards-laden New Jersey team took defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2 and the Arizona Coyotes completed the shocking turn of events by taking U.S. National Team Development Program centerman Logan Cooley at No. 3 before Wright was finally drafted by the Kraken.

Last season, with the NHL’s transfer rules in effect for Wright, the Kraken tried keeping him for the maximum nine-game trial period to see whether he’d stick. He scored a goal and added an assist in eight NHL games before being returned to the OHL, where Kingston immediately traded him to the contending Windsor Spitfires.

Along the way, the Kraken used a loophole to get Wright a onetime, two-week AHL conditioning stint with Coachella Valley. He scored four goals — showing he could play at a pro level — then captained Team Canada to gold at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships before posting 37 points in 20 OHL games with his new Windsor team.

But the Spitfires were unexpectedly swept in the opening playoff round. The Kraken instead dispatched Wright to Coachella Valley — teenage junior draftees whose seasons are done can play AHL playoff games — where Wright struggled for playing time but seemed to find his form during the Calder Cup Final series.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said last week he hopes Wright “just kind of relaxes” and allows the skills that got him drafted so high to take over his game.

Wright feels he gained strong exposure to pro hockey last season that continued during summer work with other NHL players and prospects at a Toronto facility run by Kraken conditioning consultant Gary Roberts. The sessions helped Wright lean out parts of his body while adding muscle and strength elsewhere, all the while training on and off ice with future NHL peers.

“I think that was the biggest takeaway for me,” Wright said. “Seeing the level of compete they have every day in practice and in the gym. Seeing how hard they work and being able to compete against them and see how I stack up against them in the summer was really big for me and a huge part of my offseason training. It definitely helped me a lot for sure.”

Wright certainly seemed confident and somewhat more relaxed Monday, engaging in some fierce puck battle drills with 2022 third-round pick Ty Nelson, a longtime Toronto-area friend and his current hotel roommate during camp.

“He’s such a strong, competitive guy,” Wright said. “So, I was going to test myself. Test my compete and my strength and all that. He’s a fun guy to go against and makes me compete as a player.”

Whether it’s all enough for Wright to earn a Kraken roster spot remains to be determined. A big part will be effectively managing the pressure he admittedly places on himself to perform.

“As athletes, we want to chase perfection,” he said. “It’s obviously never going to happen. But I think most athletes will say the same: They always want to strive and be the best they can be.”

And that version of Wright showing up this fall is something the Kraken hope can negate any questions of whether seeking an AHL exemption for him was even needed in the first place.