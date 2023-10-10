Geoff Baker
Pacific Division: Edmonton Oilers
Western Conference: Edmonton Oilers
Eastern Conference: New Jersey Devils
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
Kate Shefte
Pacific Division: Edmonton Oilers
Western Conference: Dallas Stars
Eastern Conference: Boston Bruins
Stanley Cup champion: Boston Bruins
Matt Calkins
Pacific Division: Edmonton Oilers
Western Conference: Edmonton Oilers
Eastern Conference: Carolina Hurricanes
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
