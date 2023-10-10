By

Geoff Baker

Pacific Division: Edmonton Oilers

Western Conference: Edmonton Oilers

Eastern Conference: New Jersey Devils

Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers

Seattle Krakens Vince Dunn, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann. Photographed at the Kraken Community Iceplex Wednesday morning in Seattle, Washington on October 4, 2023. 225104

    Kate Shefte

    Pacific Division: Edmonton Oilers

    Western Conference: Dallas Stars

    Eastern Conference: Boston Bruins

    Stanley Cup champion: Boston Bruins

    Matt Calkins

    Pacific Division: Edmonton Oilers

    Western Conference: Edmonton Oilers

    Eastern Conference: Carolina Hurricanes

    Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers

    Seattle Times sports staff

