While we were introduced to the Kraken’s players, we also now know what they’ll be wearing on the ice.

After a sneak preview of one edition earlier this week, Seattle officially unveiled its home and away sweaters during Wednesday’s NHL expansion draft.

THE AWAY SWEATER pic.twitter.com/5fvYs1PHlt — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 22, 2021

The home uniform is mainly dark blue and features the primary “S” logo — an ode to the Kraken’s eye and tentacles — on the front with the alternate anchor logo on each shoulder above the jersey numbers. The away sweater is primarily white with an even larger “S” logo, as well as the anchors and numbers on the sleeves.

The Kraken plans to make the sweaters available for public sale Sept. 15 at the team’s retail outlets at the Kraken Community Iceplex practice facility, Chandler’s Cove and the Bellevue Square Mall.

So, when will Kraken players don the new jerseys? On Oct. 12, when Seattle opens its inaugural season in Vegas against the Golden Knights.

Reporter Geoff Baker contributed to this report.