Everett Fitzhugh has become the first Black team broadcaster in NHL history after the Kraken announced Friday he'll join their on-air crew for the team's planned October 2021 launch.

Everett Fitzhugh has become the first Black team broadcaster in NHL history after the Kraken announced Friday he’ll join its on-air crew for the team’s planned October 2021 launch.

A native of Detroit, Fitzhugh, 31, spent the past five seasons with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, a farm team of the Buffalo Sabres. Besides radio play-by-play, he handled all matters related to broadcasting for the club as well as media-relations duties.

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for over a decade and who has a long-held passion for broadcasting hockey, to be named a part of the broadcast and content team for a brand-new NHL franchise — particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken — is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh said in a release. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal. I look forward to representing the Kraken organization throughout the greater Seattle community.”

#SeaKraken have added three new members to the team!



Jonny Greco and Lamont Buford will head up our game presentation while Everett Fitzhugh becomes our first team broadcaster.



Meet the new guys → https://t.co/uMrXXSYD2o pic.twitter.com/HTKfYc6cjv — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) August 7, 2020

Fitzhugh will also do radio — and possibly some television — work for the Kraken, though whether it will be play-by-play or in another capacity has yet to be determined.

The Kraken also announced that Jonny Greco has been hired away from the Madison Square Garden company to work as senior vice-president of live entertainment and game presentation for the incoming expansion franchise. As well, they’ve hired Lamont Buford to serve as vice president of game presentation after he’d served most recently as senior director of game presentation for the Arizona Coyotes.