OTTAWA, Ontario — Call it the NHL’s secret grudge match.

More than a century after a Seattle team threw down with the Ottawa Senators in the 1920 Stanley Cup Final, the Kraken were here Thursday night seeking to avenge that series defeat. OK, maybe not. In fact, nobody even brought up the fact there ever was a Seattle-Ottawa Final.

Perhaps that’s not surprising, given the Kraken and Senators are two completely different franchises than the ones that met 102 years ago. The Seattle team back then was the Metropolitans, while Ottawa’s was, well, yes, it was also the Senators.

But that Senators team, founded in 1883, wound up folding in 1954. From there, a 38-year hiatus ensued before the city landed an NHL expansion franchise in 1992 and decided to use the same name.

The present-day Senators, bought out of near bankruptcy a decade into their existence by Canadian pharmaceutical entrepreneur Eugene Melnyk, have unfortunately devolved into a bit of an NHL punchline.

As of 1996, they didn’t even play in Ottawa anymore but at a new arena built on suburban land in the city of Kanata about 14 miles to the west. But in 2001, Kanata merged into an expanded city of Ottawa, which allowed the Sens to technically come “home” again without moving.

In contrast to the current team, which has one 2007 Finals appearance to show for its first three decades, the original Senators truly were a dynasty. They won 11 Cup titles, and you can tell that by counting the banners the present-day organization controversially has hung over center ice at the Canadian Tire Centre, as if it had something to do with it.

Granted, the Kraken also have a lone Metropolitans banner hanging over the Climate Pledge Arena ice as a tribute to the 1917 Cup champions. What irks hockey traditionalists is that the sheer volume of Sens banners goes beyond a simple nod to a past team and makes it appear they’re trying to emulate the championship-laden Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings franchises without putting in the work.

Incidentally, two of those banners are from the “Challenge Era,” when Cups could be won or retained simply by one team issuing a challenge of the reigning titleholder. In more comparable league play, the original Sens are generally considered to have won nine Cups, which is still a huge achievement.

Back to that 1920 Final, it came just one year after the Spanish Flu wiped out the Cup clash in Seattle between the Metropolitans and Montreal Canadiens before the decisive game could be played. This time the series shifted to the home of the NHL champions, meaning it was the turn of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association representative Metropolitans to travel cross-country by train for the series. Seattle tried arguing it should be the host, as it had been denied a completed series the previous year.

But the NHL wasn’t having it. Not even when the Metropolitans proposed meeting them halfway in Winnipeg, Manitoba. All the arguing delayed the Metropolitans taking their train ride and pushed back the start of the series to when Ottawa was experiencing warmer weather.

The Sens boasted future Hall of Famers Sprague Cleghorn, Cy Dennehy, Jack Darragh, Eddie Gerard, Punch Broadbent, Frank Nighbor and Buck Boucher. They won the first two games, but Seattle rallied to even the series. The Arena in Ottawa lacked artificial ice, and the natural stuff had turned to melted slush. By the end of Game 3, the series shifted to Toronto for the final two matchups.

A decisive Game 5 saw the Senators pull off a 6-1 rout to claim their first Cup title in nine years. They’d repeat as champs the following season and win two more in 1923 and 1927.

The 1920 series was the last of three Finals appearances by the Metropolitans, who folded in 1924. No other West Coast team played in a Cup Final again until Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in 1993 — the same season the modern-day Senators were born.

Penalty-killing woes

Allowing eight power-play goals their previous three games was a major reason the Kraken entered Thursday winless on this trip. The goals ran the gamut between coming right off faceoffs and at the tail end of sustained pressure inside the Kraken’s zone.

The Kraken’s penalty-killing unit had fended off 19 of 21 opportunities before the three-game collapse.

“We’ve given up goals on the PK the last two games in every different way,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said before Thursday’s game.

“Off the faceoff, those have to get tightened up. The plays … especially at the end of a kill, a lot of the time, it has to do with a failed (puck) clear. And that’s something we have to pay more attention to. And honestly, a couple of them we just have to have saves. They’re the outside shots. So all of those areas, those are the things that make a complete kill. And we haven’t had that the last couple of games.”

The Kraken entering Thursday had slipped to 29th in the 32-team league with a 74% success rate of killing penalties. On the road, the eight goals allowed have sent the Kraken spiraling to 31st with a 69.4% kill rate.

Note

Bonney Lake native Dylan Gambrell, 25, got a chance to face his hometown team in Thursday’s game. Gambrell was traded to Ottawa by the San Jose Sharks in October for a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. The centerman had a goal and three assists his first 39 games.