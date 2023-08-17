Former Kraken radio analyst Dave Tomlinson said this week he thoroughly enjoyed his two seasons helping introduce the NHL game to Seattle and had planned to keep doing it for years to come.

But then a new NHL broadcast “opportunity in Canada” arose in May he said was too good to pass up. Tomlinson, 54, a Canadian citizen in the U.S. on a work visa, insisted he can’t divulge specifics until his position is officially announced nor even say whether it’s akin to his prior team-level role with Sports Radio KJR and the Kraken.

His departure, announced by him last month on social media, leaves the radio station and Kraken with a void they’re now trying to fill in the booth alongside play-by-play commentator Everett Fitzhugh. Interviews of prospective candidates are already said to be underway.

“It’s extremely difficult to leave because it was so enjoyable to be a part of something from the ground up,” Tomlinson said. “Working with Everett [Fitzhugh] was the highlight of coming to work every day because he’s full of natural energy, always prepared. And we had so much fun. And that was a highlight. We really hit it off and had a great time.”

He said the hardest part of leaving was telling Fitzhugh and studio host Mike Benton that he wouldn’t be back.

As for Tomlinson replacements, multiple sources have indicated KJR is leading the search with the Kraken serving in an advisory capacity. Not surprisingly, the focus is on securing an ex-player though sources indicate current Kraken television studio analyst Nick Olczyk — the onetime college-playing son of Kraken broadcaster Eddie Olczyk — is not in consideration, nor is TV booth analyst and ex-NHLer JT Brown. Both are said to be happy in their current roles.

The search for a former player also appears to exclude ROOT Sports TV statistical analyst Allison Lukan from consideration, even though she had booth analyst experience the Kraken’s first two seasons as an emergency fill-in. Lukan already works in multiple TV and digital roles with the team and network and co-hosts a “Too Many Men” national hockey podcast, so it’s unclear whether she’d have been interested in taking on the daily grind and travel schedule of the 82-game radio job.

One candidate to keep an eye on is Landon Ferraro, 32, son of former Hartford Whalers star and current ESPN TV analyst Ray Ferraro and stepson to Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Cammi Granato. The younger Ferraro, a onetime Everett Silvertips junior hockey player born in Trail, British Columbia, appeared in 77 NHL games with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota over the years and most recently continued his pro career the past three seasons with the Cologne Sharks in Germany.

He also appeared in one game for Team Canada at last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Ferraro’s hockey experience very much emulates that of Tomlinson, who played 42 career NHL games for Toronto, Winnipeg and Florida, but spent most of his career in the minors — including pro stints in Germany.

But Ferraro’s broadcast experience, aside from his father’s extensive resume, is limited. He has appeared in some on-air interviews, including one he did live between periods in 2015 while with the Bruins with his dad interviewing him for Canadian network TSN.

Worth noting is that Brown also lacked any real broadcast experience when hired by the Kraken but has since become a TV fixture in the booth the past two years alongside John Forslund and now, Eddie Olczyk, as well.

As for Tomlinson, his name has been tossed around this summer as a potential candidate to replace longtime TV analyst John Garrett — who announced his departure in March — on Sportsnet regional broadcasts of Canucks games. Most early speculation, including in reports from the Daily Hive online Vancouver newspaper and the Vancouver Province in May, usually had Tomlinson a distant third place candidate for that role behind Ray Ferraro and Corey Hirsh.

Still, as many have noted, Ferraro has downsized his TV workload given he and Granato have two high school age children together and she has increased duties since leaving her Kraken pro scouting role last year for the Canucks front office job.

And onetime Canucks goalie Hirsch, who replaced Tomlinson in 2017 as the main Canucks radio analyst, left that job last year to focus more on his role as an outspoken mental health advocate. The Canucks TV job in a hockey-enthused market would indeed represent a quantum leap for Vancouver native Tomlinson, who served as their radio analyst on team broadcasts from 2010 to 2017 on TSN 1040 before Sportsnet 640 took over the broadcast rights.

Tomlinson continued to do contributing radio work for TSN until 2019, then joined KJR in 2021 before the Kraken’s debut season.

There aren’t any other major broadcast openings within the seven Canadian NHL markets. And Tomlinson has a background in TV and film, having worked on numerous projects on and off-camera, including for TSN and as a hockey coordinator and choreographer for the Disney+ channel’s “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” series.

But Tomlinson declined to comment further on what he’d be doing next.

What he did share was that he was impressed with Seattle’s development as a hockey market the last two years.

“I loved what I was doing,” he said. “The city was so accepting, and I was along for the ride. I loved to be able to explain things on a basic level to some of the newer fans. And then also trying to keep some of the hardcore hockey fans informed. So, it was a delicate dance and it was a challenge. But I enjoyed it.”