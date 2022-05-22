The top-scorer from Slovakia’s professional league told that country’s state television Sunday that he is close to signing a contract to play for the Kraken.

Samuel Bucek, 23, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound winger, who led all ExtraLiga scorers with 41 goals and point getters with 64 while playing for HK Nitra last season, told RTVS that negotiations are underway between him and the Kraken.

Bucek, who shoots right-handed, has been playing professionally in Slovakia after going undrafted following stints with Shawinigan in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Chicago in the United States Hockey League from 2015 to 2018.

“It’s not certain yet,” Bucek said when asked about rumors he’d be leaving for the NHL, adding: “it is being negotiated, and we will see if it will work out.”

In addition to his regular-season totals over 50 games, Bucek scored another 13 goals and 11 assists in 19 playoff contests. Nitra finished third in the 12-team league before losing the championship round to Bratislava Slovan.

Bucek is teammates with Nitra defenseman Simon Nemec, seen by many as a potential top-five NHL draft pick this July and a possible Kraken target with the team selecting fourth overall.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis is overseas at the IIHF World Championship in Finland and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bucek is not playing for Slovakia at the tournament because of health reasons.

Bucek scored the game-winning goal for Slovakia in a 3-2 upset with over defending champion Team USA at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He also represented Slovakia at last November’s Deutschland Cup, scoring his team’s only goal in a 4-1 finals lost to host nation Germany.