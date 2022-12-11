Sitting in bluejeans with her schoolteacher husband to watch the Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena isn’t quite the expected image of a new Seattle sports team power broker.

But Samantha Holloway, who in recent weeks quietly joined her billionaire father David Bonderman as the equal co-owner of the second-year NHL franchise, is all about forging her own identity. Earning respect as a business leader in her own right became paramount before Holloway allowed herself to entertain joint ventures with her dad.

“My father has been hugely successful, and I respect him immensely, and there’s a tremendous amount to learn from him,” Holloway, 42, said last week in discussing her new top-ranking Kraken role, which becomes public knowledge Monday when she’ll assume the team’s seat at the NHL board of governors meetings in Florida. “And that comes with a lot of perks, and it’s also very difficult. And so I made it a point to go out on my own and do my own thing for a long time, start several companies and work within tech as a founder and investor.”

But founding two tech companies, one of which she sold two years ago, isn’t as public facing as being a female co-owner in a major men’s pro sports league. Holloway becomes the NHL’s third principal female team owner, joining Ann Walton Kroenke of the Colorado Avalanche and Kim Pegula of the Buffalo Sabres, who co-owns that team with her husband, Terry.

“I think there’s definitely some extreme importance in me elevating to this role,” Holloway said. “And what I can do not only for this organization, but broadly for the sport. And I hope to do that.”

***

Holloway should see her public persona expanded even further as she pursues her family’s goal of reviving the NBA in Seattle. Bonderman is a Boston Celtics minority owner and said in a February 2018 interview he’d sell that stake and be “in the thick of the fray” of Seattle ownership if a team becomes available.

Holloway said she’ll spearhead those NBA pursuits.

“I think that the Kraken is a new brand and extremely important to this city and our family, and we need to grow this brand and make a hockey fan out of everybody here,” she said. “As a separate endeavor, we believe this town needs a basketball team as well — or an NBA team, as it has a great WNBA team already. And our family is prepared to work on making that a reality as we built the arena to be able to do that as well.”

Holloway said she’s prepared for the public aspect of primary team ownership; Selling her Denver-area home in July and relocating to Seattle with her husband, Greg, and two children to be an on-site presence.

She’d initially bought a minority investor’s stake when Bonderman and sports partner Jerry Bruckheimer were awarded the franchise in December 2018. Last March, while commuting from Colorado, she became chair of the team’s powerful executive committee of owners.

But this latest ascension puts Holloway on par with Bonderman in the team’s decision-making hierarchy, after he named her co-chair and co-owner. And best positioned locally, with Bonderman now 80 and often preoccupied with other matters in his TPG Capital global investment empire.

***

Look at the Climate Pledge owner’s suite any home game, you’ll likely spot Holloway and her husband seated in the front row wearing bluejeans and casual jackets. Last week, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting, the couple entertained suite guests ranging from team employees to the brother of onetime Seahawks star and Kraken minority investor Marshawn Lynch.

But once the puck dropped, it was out of the suite’s lounge area and to their seats.

“Sam has always loved her sports,” said her husband, who spent 16 years teaching math and leading field trips at the K-8 Logan School in Denver, then worked with middle-school and high-school students as director of life skills at the city’s Tennyson Center. “You have to pry her away sometimes.”

The pair met at the University of Michigan when he was a sophomore and Holloway a freshman.

Holloway played high-school basketball, soccer and softball in Washington, D.C. She picked Michigan partly because she’d been a huge fan of its “Fab Five” men’s basketball team a decade prior.

Her sports fandom allows a self-described “super competitive” Holloway to enjoy Kraken games. But she’ll avoid carrying the nightly results into her day job too much.

“You can’t be super emotional about everything, because there are a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “My son cried after the opening game [against Vegas] because we lost at home. And I had to explain that you can never win every game. That’s an important lesson in life, too. You learn from them, and you move forward.”

***

Holloway handled the customer side of GoSpotCheck, the tech company she sold. So working on fan engagement with the Kraken was a natural fit.

Engagement wasn’t always great last season, when the Kraken sported the NHL’s third-worst record. But Holloway feels a foundation was built and is now growing, with the team improved and players getting out into the community post-pandemic without restrictions.

“I think it’s important to understand where fans are coming from and how dedicated people can be to something that’s your city’s sports team,” she said. “And to understand the emotional ups and downs of a fan and what can enhance their experience at the arena when we win and when we lose. Because there’s things you can control and things you can’t. But having empathy for your fans and your customers is extremely important.”

Holloway meets regularly with team executives, including in hockey operations. She had lunch last week at the Kraken Community Iceplex with coach Dave Hakstol and chats frequently with general manager Ron Francis and team president Victor de Bonis, who is joining her at the board of governors meetings.

“It’s super interesting,” Holloway said. “Because there’s a different perspective than you get while watching the game when you really know the folks and you’ve debriefed with them.”

***

One of Holloway’s moves as executive committee chair last March was promoting chief operating officer de Bonis to president, leaving Tod Leiweke focused on CEO duties. It’s been speculated the move leaves Leiweke positioned to manage any future Bonderman-family-owned holding company overseeing both an NHL and NBA franchise.

For now, Leiweke’s only dual responsibility is sharing his Iceplex office with Holloway pending a more permanent arrangement. He’s kept the bigger desk.

Kraken minority owner Mitch Garber, who’s worked closely with Bonderman for years and knows Holloway well, said she’s unpretentious about such things.

“What you see with her is what you get,” Garber said.

And Kraken fans should see plenty. Holloway often has lunch among them at the team’s practice facility, with most never realizing she’s now the team’s owner.

A handful of people around the league are already aware of her increased power.

“In some ways it’s not any different,” she said. “I find that people are very respectful, especially within this organization. We have a lot of female leaders, and a lot of times I’m not the only female in the room.

“I think in the broader ecosystem there’s still change that needs to happen,” she added. “But the NHL has been very supportive.”