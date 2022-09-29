VANCOUVER, B.C. — After serving two fighting majors, John Hayden scored the tying goal as the Kraken forced overtime Thursday night at Rogers Arena. There, Ryan Donato scored on a breakaway with less than a minute to go, giving Seattle a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Tye Kartye and Kole Lind each scored to get the Kraken within a goal. Seattle is undefeated through three preseason games.

The Kraken lost two veterans to injury in the second period and neither returned to the game. Michal Kempny was crunched into the boards behind his own net and fell to his knees before skating off. The veteran, who signed as a free agent this summer, didn’t play another shift.

Joonas Donskoi — who took the ceremonial puck drop — collided with teammate Lind, returned to the bench for about a minute and headed down the tunnel.

Early in the third period and with the Kraken trailing 3-1, Morgan Geekie went for a tip of Will Borgen’s shot. Lind nudged it over the goal line. Hayden tied the game with 7:27 left in regulation.

The gloves went flying three times in the first period alone. Hayden had the Canucks’ special attention. Hayden fought Kyle Burroughs late in the first and then Dakota Joshua early in the second. Neither was the stuff of highlight reels. Hayden and Joshua extended the fight but switched to words, jawing between the penalty boxes.

The Canucks threw many of their NHL regulars into the lineup against the Kraken, but it was a 26-year-old rookie out of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League who put Vancouver up 2-0. Andrei Kuzmenko pinched in from the blue line, took a pass from Quinn Hughes and sent a long, low shot past Joey Daccord.

It was the first preseason goal allowed by the Kraken. The first two games were 3-0 shutouts with four goaltenders splitting time.

Kuzmenko scored the next one on the power play. With Shane Wright in the box for holding, Kuzmenko tapped the puck into a wide-open cage.

The Kraken successfully challenged an apparent third Canucks goal and got one back nine seconds into a power play. Wright, Donato, Andrew Poturalski, Ryker Evans and Kartye went out for the man advantage.

Wright took the initial shot, then Kartye took three whacks at the rebound. The first found goalie pad, the second jumped his stick blade and the third soared over Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. Evans picked up the secondary assist on Kartye’s first goal of the preseason.

Vancouver’s second attempt at a third goal stuck. Tanner Pearson gave the Canucks power play another conversion.

Daccord handled the first half of the game for the Kraken and made 18 stops. Playing near his hometown of North Vancouver for the first time in a Kraken jersey, Martin Jones entered midway through the game and stopped all 15 shots he faced.