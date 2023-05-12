Are you a Blue Line plan ticket holder for Seattle Kraken games? You may be entitled to karmic compensation.

Half-season Kraken ticket plans are separated by color, with each getting assigned games. Between the preseason, regular season and playoffs, the Red Line games have a 16-6-2 record (.666 win percentage) while the Blue Liners have seen the Kraken go 9-14-2 for a dismal .360 win percentage — Seattle faceoff numbers.

What stings the most is the Blue Liners have drawn all three home playoff losses.

“I’m glad to know I’m not the only one suffering; there are others out there,” Andrew Valle of Bellingham riffed. “We’ve just got to stay strong.”

There’s potential good news for those who don’t want to see the Kraken’s postseason run end yet. Saturday’s elimination Game 6 at Climate Pledge Arena (4 p.m., ESPN) is a Red Line package game.

Drawn in with promises of guaranteed Original Six matchups against the likes of the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks, and assured Stanley Cup Final Game 7 tickets if that iconic event should ever grace Seattle, future Kraken die-hards signed over hard-earned cash for the Blue Line plan.

Advertising

Per the organization, in late 2020, about 12,000 half-season ticket plans were designated, approximately half Red Line and half Blue Line.

Stephanie Hastings of Kent scrambled to put down a deposit at 30,000 feet on an Alaska Airlines flight — appropriately on a trip to see a hockey game — and went “all in” on a seven-year plan.

Valle split his half-season package with his dad, 11 games each way. They went blue because they wanted specific spots near center ice. They’re great seats, offering an excellent vantage point … for shellackings.

They saw some of the season’s flattest efforts, from Carolina, Florida and Montreal before the holidays and Calgary, Dallas and Edmonton after it. There were a few heartbreakers, like a chance to finally defeat nearest neighbor Vancouver that fell short by a goal and a teed-up opportunity to take out Boston for a second time that, again, fell short by a goal. And then there was the playoffs.

“It’s brutal,” Valle said.

There was no massive disparity in competition. Red and blue got roughly half playoff teams.

There’s a running joke among Zach Habner’s friend group where they ask him not to use his own tickets.

Advertising

“But I really wanna go!” the Blue Line plan owner laughed.

Habner, of Des Moines, grew up in Eastern Washington and jumped ship from the Vancouver Canucks when Seattle’s NHL team was announced. He and a friend put down deposits of $500 per seat in 2018, before the Kraken had a name.

“I can’t imagine not having them, but it’s been a sad state of affairs since,” he said.

“It would be one thing if I’m going to overtime losses, but I don’t see a lead for more than five minutes. The other team will score, seize momentum and then it’s over from there.”

The Kraken’s inaugural season, which saw them finish 27-49-6 and in third to last in the 32-team league, didn’t raise any red flags results-wise for the Blue Liners. The team was losing a lot, no matter who the night belonged to.

But something didn’t add up in 2022-23. The Kraken were good, in a playoff spot the entire season save for a few nights. Why weren’t thousands of fans able to witness any of it firsthand?

Advertising

Habner said he’s gone 4-10-1 this season, hasn’t seen a win since Feb. 16 against the Philadelphia Flyers and only witnessed two victories in 2023. He’s had to sell and give away a few tickets. Another bitter pill — four of those games were Kraken wins.

Halfway through the season, Valle started suspecting something was up. He said he enjoys the games, but his desire to go took a hit as the losses piled up.

This isn’t chump change, Jeffrey Brown of Redmond indicated. Even a half-season ticket plan is a lot, something the sports lover had to budget for.

“It’s been amazing except for when we’re there, and then they play like crap,” he said.

Brown and his girlfriend were “so hyped and hopeful” to see the Kraken clinch the series against the Avalanche, “and then they played terribly” in a 4-1 loss. Habner and his wife considered selling their Game 4 tickets of the Dallas series, but went and watched them “lay an egg” to the tune of a 6-3 defeat that could cost them dearly this spring.

The mind tried to make sense of the statistical anomaly, even if they weren’t exactly aware of it. They tried to conjure some sense of mystical control.

Sponsored

Habner changed “every single thing I did that day” out of superstition before Game 4 and left his last two playoff games early, thinking “the mojo would come back,” as it did after he headed for the exit of the 2014 NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks rallied and won in overtime, 28-22. No reversals of fortune at Climate Pledge Arena, however.

Brown has worn a different outfit to each game. Hastings briefly retired her brand-new jersey, thinking that was the source of the bad luck. There’s a silver lining there, at least — it wasn’t the problem and it can now reenter the rotation.

Redditor Different_Bat4715 crunched the numbers this week in a popular post confirming the suspicions and the reaction was uniformly: Woah.

“Damn it. I knew it,” Brown said. “I knew we weren’t crazy.”

“I never put two and two together,” Habner added. “The numbers are just astounding. It was very cathartic to talk to other people that are experiencing what I’m going through. It’s almost a support group.”

“Knowing the statistic, I feel less responsible, personally. It used to be: Is it me? Am I the only one ruining it for everyone?” Hastings concluded. “Knowing it’s all of us makes it a little easier to bear.”

Advertising

Should the Kraken climb out of a 3-2 series hole Saturday in front of the favored Red Line plan holders, the Blues would get Game 3 and a potential Game 6 in the Western Conference final.

If the Kraken are eliminated, the focus shifts to next year. Habner thought about switching, but he still loves those Bruins and Blackhawks matchups. So he’s doubling down.

“The luck has to (change),” he said. “It just seems ridiculous.”

Brown isn’t willing to trade in his center-ice seats.

“We’ve just got to stick it out and hope that they turn it around,” he said.

Valle came in hot with a regionally appropriate metaphor, and a plan for the plain bad luck.

“I’m true blue,” he said. “For me it’s the equivalent of when I’m at Costco and all the lines are long, but one seems shorter. You pick that one and all the others get shorter.

“I’m making the wrong decisions. But I’m gonna stick with it and next year, I think it will be different.”