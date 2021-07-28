The Kraken stunned the NHL on Wednesday by agreeing to a six-year, $35.4 million deal with former Colorado Avalanche star goaltender Philipp Grubauer, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
Sportsnet first reported the contract length and terms.
It had been assumed the German-born Grubauer, 29, would return to the Avalanche until Colorado reached a seven-year deal with captain Gabriel Landeskog late Tuesday. That addition raised questions about whether the Avalanche would bring back a netminding mainstay of its recent playoff teams.
Grubauer went 30-9-1 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .920 save percentage last season.
Moments after that news unfolded, the Kraken announced the much-anticipated signing of former St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz, 29, to a five-year, $27.5 million contract. Schwartz joins earlier center addition Alexander Wennberg, 26, ex-of-the-Florida Panthers, as Kraken answers to some limited offensive firepower attained in last week’s expansion draft.
This story will be updated
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.