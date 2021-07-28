The Kraken stunned the NHL on Wednesday by agreeing to a six-year, $35.4 million deal with former Colorado Avalanche star goaltender Philipp Grubauer, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

It had been assumed the German-born Grubauer, 29, would return to the Avalanche until Colorado reached a seven-year deal with captain Gabriel Landeskog late Tuesday. That addition raised questions about whether the Avalanche would bring back a netminding mainstay of its recent playoff teams.

Grubauer went 30-9-1 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .920 save percentage last season.

Moments after that news unfolded, the Kraken announced the much-anticipated signing of former St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz, 29, to a five-year, $27.5 million contract. Schwartz joins earlier center addition Alexander Wennberg, 26, ex-of-the-Florida Panthers, as Kraken answers to some limited offensive firepower attained in last week’s expansion draft.

