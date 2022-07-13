Geoff Baker
Sportsnet anchor Elliotte Friedman is reporting that former Washington Capitals right-handed shot defenseman Justin Schultz, 32, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Kraken worth $3 million annually.

The Kraken had been in the market for a right-handed defender with puck-moving skills and Schultz, who compiled combined 50 points his last two seasons with the Caps, does fit that criteria.

