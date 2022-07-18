Longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster Eddie Olczyk is reported to be joining the ROOT Sports broadcast booth alongside play-by-play man John Forslund, whom he’s paired with on national telecasts throughout the years.

The Chicago Sun Times reported that Olczyk, a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and a brother of Kraken assistant general manager Ricky Olczyk, would be joining the Kraken broadcasts after doing analysis locally on games for his former Chicago Blackhawks squad the past 15 years.

But talks at replacing his deal, which expired June 30, have stalemated in recent weeks and a source close to the situation confirmed Monday that Olczyk has been in discussions with the Kraken throughout this month over jumping to the ROOT Sports broadcast. The same source said discussions with the Kraken involved keeping current on-air analyst JT Brown alongside Forslund and Olczyk in a three-man broadcast booth.

Olczyk for years also did NBC Sports national broadcasts of NHL games, many alongside Forslund and continued to do so for TNT in its new deal with the league starting this past season. Under terms of his Kraken deal, the Sun Times story said, he will continue to do some TNT games nationally.

