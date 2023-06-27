The Kraken’s 2023-24 regular-season schedule dropped Tuesday along with several new ticket options and planned celebrations.

Although the word from the NHL Board of Governors late last week was that teams will not wear specialty jerseys in warmups next season, the Kraken reaffirmed its commitment to hold “Hockey is For Everyone (HIFE)” theme nights, “which celebrate diverse communities across the Pacific Northwest” featuring the work of local artists. The team announced the addition of Health Care Workers night and Teachers and Faculty Group night. Previously, players had worn locally designed warm-up jerseys before changing into their normal game jerseys, but that is set to change.

On opening night, which is Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Vegas Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner before a home game against the Kraken at 7:30 p.m. PT, part of a triple-header on ESPN.

The first home game of the season comes Oct. 17 against the Colorado Avalanche, the team the Kraken beat in seven games to advance out of the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

There are back-to-back games at Climate Pledge Arena Dec. 9-10 against Tampa Bay and Minnesota and seven back-to-backs total. March will see the Kraken post up at home for 10 of 14 games.

There will be no opportunity to tie last season’s historic stretch of seven straight wins on the road, as the longest road trip comes Jan. 9-18 — six total games.

Single-game tickets go on sale July 10. The Kraken announced Tuesday that almost 1,000 tickets will be dedicated to family nights, theme nights and group sales. In addition, the team is introducing a family ticket bundle in partnership with Fox 13. It includes four game tickets, four hot dogs and a box of popcorn for $150 or $250, depending on seat location. There are 10 game options and those will go on sale Aug. 1.

They have new options including three- and five-game bundles, which include tickets for preselected games ranging in price from $250-450. The three-game bundle comes with a holiday gift and will go on sale at a later date. The five-game bundle will go on sale alongside single-game tickets in July.

In addition, now groups of 10 or more attendees can enjoy games “at affordable price points,” according to a team release.

2023-24 Seattle Kraken regular-season schedule

(all times PT)

Tue. Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. @ Vegas

Thu. Oct. 12 7 p.m. @ Nashville

Sat. Oct. 14 7 p.m. @ St. Louis

Tue. Oct. 17 7 p.m. Colorado

Thu. Oct. 19 7 p.m. Carolina

Sat. Oct. 21 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers

Tue. Oct. 24 8:15 p.m. @ Detroit

Thu. Oct. 26 7 p.m. @ Carolina

Sat. Oct. 28 6 p.m. @ Florida

Mon. Oct. 30 7 p.m. @ Tampa Bay

Thu. Nov. 2 7 p.m. Nashville

Sat. Nov. 4 7 p.m. Calgary

Tue. Nov. 7 7 p.m. @ Arizona

Thu. Nov. 9 7 p.m. @ Colorado

Sat. Nov. 11 7 p.m. Edmonton

Mon. Nov. 13 7 p.m. Colorado

Wed. Nov. 15 6:30 p.m. @ Edmonton

Thu. Nov. 16 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders

Sat. Nov. 18 7 p.m. @ Vancouver

Mon. Nov. 20 7 p.m. Calgary

Wed. Nov. 22 7 p.m. San Jose

Fri. Nov. 24 7 p.m. Vancouver

Tue. Nov. 28 7:30 p.m. @ Chicago

Thu. Nov. 30 7 p.m. @ Toronto

Sat. Dec. 2 7 p.m. @ Ottawa

Mon. Dec. 4 7:30 p.m. @ Montreal

Thu. Dec. 7 7 p.m. New Jersey

Sat. Dec. 9 7 p.m. Tampa Bay

Sun. Dec. 10 p.m. Minnesota

Tue. Dec. 12 7 p.m. Florida

Thu. Dec. 14 7 p.m. Chicago

Sat. Dec. 16 7 p.m. Los Angeles

Mon. Dec. 18 7 p.m. @ Dallas

Wed. Dec. 20 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles

Sat. Dec. 23 5 p.m. @ Anaheim

Wed. Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. @ Calgary

Fri. Dec. 29 7 p.m. Philadelphia

Mon. Jan. 1 noon Vegas (Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park)

Thu. Jan. 4 7 p.m. Ottawa

Tue. Jan. 9 7 p.m. @ Buffalo

Thu. Jan. 11 7 p.m. @ Washington

Sat. Jan. 13 7 p.m. @ Columbus

Mon. Jan. 15 6 p.m. @ Pittsburgh

Tue. Jan. 16 7 p.m. @ N.Y. Rangers

Thu. Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Edmonton

Sun. Jan. 21 6 p.m. Toronto

Wed. Jan. 24 7 p.m. Chicago

Fri. Jan. 26 7 p.m. St. Louis

Sun. Jan. 28 6 p.m. Columbus

Tue. Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. @ San Jose

Sat. Feb. 10 7 p.m. @ Philadelphia

Mon. Feb. 12 7 p.m. @ New Jersey

Tue. Feb. 13 7:30 P.M. @ N.Y. Islanders

Thu. Feb. 15 7 p.m. @ Boston

Mon. Feb. 19 12:30 p.m. Detroit

Thu. Feb. 22 7 p.m. Vancouver

Sat. Feb. 24 7 p.m. Minnesota

Mon. Feb. 26 7 p.m. Boston

Thu. Feb. 29 7 p.m. Pittsburgh

Sat. March 2 1 p.m. Edmonton

Mon. March 4 7:30 p.m. @ Calgary

Tue. March 5 7 p.m. @ Winnipeg

Fri. March 8 7 p.m. Winnipeg

Tue. March 12 7 p.m. Vegas

Thu. March 14 7 p.m. Washington

Sat. March 16 7 p.m. Nashville

Mon. March 18 7 p.m. Buffalo

Thu. March 21 7 p.m. @ Vegas

Fri. March 22 7 p.m. @ Arizona

Sun. March 24 6 p.m. Montreal

Tue. March 26 7 p.m. Anaheim

Thu. March 28 7 p.m. Anaheim

Sat. March 30 7 p.m. Dallas

Mon. April 1 7:30 p.m. @ San Jose

Wed. April 3 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles

Fri. April 5 7 p.m. @ Anaheim

Tue. April 9 7 p.m. Arizona

Thu. April 11 7 p.m. San Jose

Sat. April 13 2 p.m. @ Dallas

Sun. April 14 noon @ St. Louis

Tue. April 16 7 p.m. @ Winnipeg

Thu. April 18 6 p.m. @ Minnesota