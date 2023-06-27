The Kraken’s 2023-24 regular-season schedule dropped Tuesday along with several new ticket options and planned celebrations.
Although the word from the NHL Board of Governors late last week was that teams will not wear specialty jerseys in warmups next season, the Kraken reaffirmed its commitment to hold “Hockey is For Everyone (HIFE)” theme nights, “which celebrate diverse communities across the Pacific Northwest” featuring the work of local artists. The team announced the addition of Health Care Workers night and Teachers and Faculty Group night. Previously, players had worn locally designed warm-up jerseys before changing into their normal game jerseys, but that is set to change.
On opening night, which is Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Vegas Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner before a home game against the Kraken at 7:30 p.m. PT, part of a triple-header on ESPN.
The first home game of the season comes Oct. 17 against the Colorado Avalanche, the team the Kraken beat in seven games to advance out of the first round of the 2023 playoffs.
There are back-to-back games at Climate Pledge Arena Dec. 9-10 against Tampa Bay and Minnesota and seven back-to-backs total. March will see the Kraken post up at home for 10 of 14 games.
There will be no opportunity to tie last season’s historic stretch of seven straight wins on the road, as the longest road trip comes Jan. 9-18 — six total games.
Single-game tickets go on sale July 10. The Kraken announced Tuesday that almost 1,000 tickets will be dedicated to family nights, theme nights and group sales. In addition, the team is introducing a family ticket bundle in partnership with Fox 13. It includes four game tickets, four hot dogs and a box of popcorn for $150 or $250, depending on seat location. There are 10 game options and those will go on sale Aug. 1.
They have new options including three- and five-game bundles, which include tickets for preselected games ranging in price from $250-450. The three-game bundle comes with a holiday gift and will go on sale at a later date. The five-game bundle will go on sale alongside single-game tickets in July.
In addition, now groups of 10 or more attendees can enjoy games “at affordable price points,” according to a team release.
2023-24 Seattle Kraken regular-season schedule
(all times PT)
Tue. Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. @ Vegas
Thu. Oct. 12 7 p.m. @ Nashville
Sat. Oct. 14 7 p.m. @ St. Louis
Tue. Oct. 17 7 p.m. Colorado
Thu. Oct. 19 7 p.m. Carolina
Sat. Oct. 21 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers
Tue. Oct. 24 8:15 p.m. @ Detroit
Thu. Oct. 26 7 p.m. @ Carolina
Sat. Oct. 28 6 p.m. @ Florida
Mon. Oct. 30 7 p.m. @ Tampa Bay
Thu. Nov. 2 7 p.m. Nashville
Sat. Nov. 4 7 p.m. Calgary
Tue. Nov. 7 7 p.m. @ Arizona
Thu. Nov. 9 7 p.m. @ Colorado
Sat. Nov. 11 7 p.m. Edmonton
Mon. Nov. 13 7 p.m. Colorado
Wed. Nov. 15 6:30 p.m. @ Edmonton
Thu. Nov. 16 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders
Sat. Nov. 18 7 p.m. @ Vancouver
Mon. Nov. 20 7 p.m. Calgary
Wed. Nov. 22 7 p.m. San Jose
Fri. Nov. 24 7 p.m. Vancouver
Tue. Nov. 28 7:30 p.m. @ Chicago
Thu. Nov. 30 7 p.m. @ Toronto
Sat. Dec. 2 7 p.m. @ Ottawa
Mon. Dec. 4 7:30 p.m. @ Montreal
Thu. Dec. 7 7 p.m. New Jersey
Sat. Dec. 9 7 p.m. Tampa Bay
Sun. Dec. 10 p.m. Minnesota
Tue. Dec. 12 7 p.m. Florida
Thu. Dec. 14 7 p.m. Chicago
Sat. Dec. 16 7 p.m. Los Angeles
Mon. Dec. 18 7 p.m. @ Dallas
Wed. Dec. 20 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles
Sat. Dec. 23 5 p.m. @ Anaheim
Wed. Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. @ Calgary
Fri. Dec. 29 7 p.m. Philadelphia
Mon. Jan. 1 noon Vegas (Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park)
Thu. Jan. 4 7 p.m. Ottawa
Tue. Jan. 9 7 p.m. @ Buffalo
Thu. Jan. 11 7 p.m. @ Washington
Sat. Jan. 13 7 p.m. @ Columbus
Mon. Jan. 15 6 p.m. @ Pittsburgh
Tue. Jan. 16 7 p.m. @ N.Y. Rangers
Thu. Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Edmonton
Sun. Jan. 21 6 p.m. Toronto
Wed. Jan. 24 7 p.m. Chicago
Fri. Jan. 26 7 p.m. St. Louis
Sun. Jan. 28 6 p.m. Columbus
Tue. Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. @ San Jose
Sat. Feb. 10 7 p.m. @ Philadelphia
Mon. Feb. 12 7 p.m. @ New Jersey
Tue. Feb. 13 7:30 P.M. @ N.Y. Islanders
Thu. Feb. 15 7 p.m. @ Boston
Mon. Feb. 19 12:30 p.m. Detroit
Thu. Feb. 22 7 p.m. Vancouver
Sat. Feb. 24 7 p.m. Minnesota
Mon. Feb. 26 7 p.m. Boston
Thu. Feb. 29 7 p.m. Pittsburgh
Sat. March 2 1 p.m. Edmonton
Mon. March 4 7:30 p.m. @ Calgary
Tue. March 5 7 p.m. @ Winnipeg
Fri. March 8 7 p.m. Winnipeg
Tue. March 12 7 p.m. Vegas
Thu. March 14 7 p.m. Washington
Sat. March 16 7 p.m. Nashville
Mon. March 18 7 p.m. Buffalo
Thu. March 21 7 p.m. @ Vegas
Fri. March 22 7 p.m. @ Arizona
Sun. March 24 6 p.m. Montreal
Tue. March 26 7 p.m. Anaheim
Thu. March 28 7 p.m. Anaheim
Sat. March 30 7 p.m. Dallas
Mon. April 1 7:30 p.m. @ San Jose
Wed. April 3 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles
Fri. April 5 7 p.m. @ Anaheim
Tue. April 9 7 p.m. Arizona
Thu. April 11 7 p.m. San Jose
Sat. April 13 2 p.m. @ Dallas
Sun. April 14 noon @ St. Louis
Tue. April 16 7 p.m. @ Winnipeg
Thu. April 18 6 p.m. @ Minnesota
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.