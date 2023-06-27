Kate Shefte
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Kraken’s 2023-24 regular-season schedule dropped Tuesday along with several new ticket options and planned celebrations.

Although the word from the NHL Board of Governors late last week was that teams will not wear specialty jerseys in warmups next season, the Kraken reaffirmed its commitment to hold “Hockey is For Everyone (HIFE)” theme nights, “which celebrate diverse communities across the Pacific Northwest” featuring the work of local artists. The team announced the addition of Health Care Workers night and Teachers and Faculty Group night. Previously, players had worn locally designed warm-up jerseys before changing into their normal game jerseys, but that is set to change.

On opening night, which is Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Vegas Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner before a home game against the Kraken at 7:30 p.m. PT, part of a triple-header on ESPN. 

The first home game of the season comes Oct. 17 against the Colorado Avalanche, the team the Kraken beat in seven games to advance out of the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

There are back-to-back games at Climate Pledge Arena Dec. 9-10 against Tampa Bay and Minnesota and seven back-to-backs total. March will see the Kraken post up at home for 10 of 14 games.

There will be no opportunity to tie last season’s historic stretch of seven straight wins on the road, as the longest road trip comes Jan. 9-18 — six total games.

Single-game tickets go on sale July 10. The Kraken announced Tuesday that almost 1,000 tickets will be dedicated to family nights, theme nights and group sales. In addition, the team is introducing a family ticket bundle in partnership with Fox 13. It includes four game tickets, four hot dogs and a box of popcorn for $150 or $250, depending on seat location. There are 10 game options and those will go on sale Aug. 1.

They have new options including three- and five-game bundles, which include tickets for preselected games ranging in price from $250-450. The three-game bundle comes with a holiday gift and will go on sale at a later date. The five-game bundle will go on sale alongside single-game tickets in July.

In addition, now groups of 10 or more attendees can enjoy games “at affordable price points,” according to a team release.

2023-24 Seattle Kraken regular-season schedule
(all times PT)

Tue. Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. @ Vegas  
Thu. Oct. 12 7 p.m. @ Nashville  
Sat. Oct. 14 7 p.m. @ St. Louis  
Tue. Oct. 17 7 p.m. Colorado  
Thu. Oct. 19 7 p.m. Carolina  
Sat. Oct. 21 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers  
Tue. Oct. 24 8:15 p.m. @ Detroit  
Thu. Oct. 26 7 p.m. @ Carolina  
Sat. Oct. 28 6 p.m. @ Florida  
Mon. Oct. 30 7 p.m. @ Tampa Bay  
Thu. Nov. 2 7 p.m. Nashville  
Sat. Nov. 4 7 p.m. Calgary  
Tue. Nov. 7 7 p.m. @ Arizona  
Thu. Nov. 9 7 p.m. @ Colorado  
Sat. Nov. 11 7 p.m. Edmonton  
Mon. Nov. 13 7 p.m. Colorado  
Wed. Nov. 15 6:30 p.m. @ Edmonton  
Thu. Nov. 16 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders  
Sat. Nov. 18 7 p.m. @ Vancouver  
Mon. Nov. 20 7 p.m. Calgary  
Wed. Nov. 22 7 p.m. San Jose 
Fri. Nov. 24 7 p.m. Vancouver  
Tue. Nov. 28 7:30 p.m. @ Chicago 
Thu. Nov. 30 7 p.m. @ Toronto  
Sat. Dec. 2 7 p.m. @ Ottawa  
Mon. Dec. 4 7:30 p.m. @ Montreal  
Thu. Dec. 7 7 p.m. New Jersey 
Sat. Dec. 9 7 p.m. Tampa Bay  
Sun. Dec. 10 p.m. Minnesota  
Tue. Dec. 12 7 p.m. Florida  
Thu. Dec. 14 7 p.m. Chicago  
Sat. Dec. 16 7 p.m. Los Angeles  
Mon. Dec. 18 7 p.m. @ Dallas  
Wed. Dec. 20 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles  
Sat. Dec. 23 5 p.m. @ Anaheim 
Wed. Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. @ Calgary  
Fri. Dec. 29 7 p.m. Philadelphia  
Mon. Jan. 1 noon Vegas (Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park)
Thu. Jan. 4 7 p.m. Ottawa  
Tue. Jan. 9 7 p.m. @ Buffalo 
Thu. Jan. 11 7 p.m. @ Washington  
Sat. Jan. 13 7 p.m. @ Columbus 
Mon. Jan. 15 6 p.m. @ Pittsburgh 
Tue. Jan. 16 7 p.m. @ N.Y. Rangers 
Thu. Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Edmonton 
Sun. Jan. 21 6 p.m. Toronto 
Wed. Jan. 24 7 p.m. Chicago 
Fri. Jan. 26 7 p.m. St. Louis 
Sun. Jan. 28 6 p.m. Columbus 
Tue. Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. @ San Jose 
Sat. Feb. 10 7 p.m. @ Philadelphia 
Mon. Feb. 12 7 p.m. @ New Jersey 
Tue. Feb. 13 7:30 P.M. @ N.Y. Islanders 
Thu. Feb. 15 7 p.m. @ Boston 
Mon. Feb. 19 12:30 p.m. Detroit 
Thu. Feb. 22 7 p.m. Vancouver 
Sat. Feb. 24 7 p.m. Minnesota 
Mon. Feb. 26 7 p.m. Boston 
Thu. Feb. 29 7 p.m. Pittsburgh 
Sat. March 2 1 p.m. Edmonton 
Mon. March 4 7:30 p.m. @ Calgary 
Tue. March 5 7 p.m. @ Winnipeg 
Fri. March 8 7 p.m. Winnipeg 
Tue. March 12 7 p.m. Vegas 
Thu. March 14 7 p.m. Washington 
Sat. March 16 7 p.m. Nashville 
Mon. March 18 7 p.m. Buffalo 
Thu. March 21 7 p.m. @ Vegas 
Fri. March 22 7 p.m. @ Arizona 
Sun. March 24 6 p.m. Montreal 
Tue. March 26 7 p.m. Anaheim 
Thu. March 28 7 p.m. Anaheim 
Sat. March 30 7 p.m. Dallas 
Mon. April 1 7:30 p.m. @ San Jose 
Wed. April 3 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles 
Fri. April 5 7 p.m. @ Anaheim 
Tue. April 9 7 p.m. Arizona 
Thu. April 11 7 p.m. San Jose 
Sat. April 13 2 p.m. @ Dallas 
Sun. April 14 noon @ St. Louis 
Tue. April 16 7 p.m. @ Winnipeg 
Thu. April 18 6 p.m. @ Minnesota 

