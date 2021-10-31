Kraken forward Jordan Eberle and teammates faced the spooky specter of their second “Original Six” opponent in less than a week this time having present-day strength to match its historical legacy.

The New York Rangers, despite just one Stanley Cup victory the past 80 years, nonetheless remain a Broadway spectacle for devoutly loyal fans of a team founded in 1928. And as they demonstrated in a Halloween night showdown Sunday, defeating the Kraken 3-1, the current Rangers and especially goaltender Igor Shesterkin are on far more of a roll than an Original Six counterpart Montreal squad that visited Climate Pledge Arena last week.

New York won a franchise record fifth road game in October, going 5-0-0 during that stretch, on a go-ahead goal from the high slot by Adam Fox at 12:10 of the third period and a standout performance by Shesterkin in stopping 32 of 33 shots.

“Those ones are always tough when you feel like you’ve carried to play and you find a way to lose,” Eberle said. “So, I guess the positive would be that if you play that way most night, bounces go in and you find a way to win.”

But the Kraken couldn’t in this game, played in front of another sellout crowd of 17,151 at Climate Pledge, even after Eberle’s backhand goal in the second period tied the game 1-1. Eberle’s surprisingly high shot on the backhand from the right circle appeared to catch Shesterkin by surprise and was his first goal allowed in 93 minutes, 51 seconds after a shutout against Columbus on Friday night.

“A backhand is just a deceptive shot,” Eberle said. “You just try to turn and fire as quick as you can.”

The Kraken dominated the middle frame in possibly the best period played all season, outshooting the visitors 11-2. But they couldn’t score from there, hitting the post on a tipped point shot in the final minutes with goalie Philipp Grubauer pulled for an extra attacker only to have the puck roll the other way where Barclay Goodrow deposited it in the empty net on a breakaway to seal the game.

The Kraken was awarded four power-play chances — aided by the Rangers suffering the rarity of being called not once, but twice in the same game for having too many men on the ice.

But though they came close and threw the puck around with increasing confidence by the final frame, they failed to convert against one of the league’s top young netminders and emerging squads. Instead, despite a 33-18 edge in shots — including 24-10 the final two periods — the Kraken’s two-game win streak was halted as it fell to 3-5-1.

“You’re going to win some games you should lose and you’re going to lose some games you should win,” Grunauer said, tipping his cap to his goaltending counterpart.

The term Original Six, reserved for some of the league’s oldest, most prestigious franchises in Chicago, Montreal, Boston, Toronto, Detroit and Sunday’s visiting Rangers, is sometimes wrongly referred to as describing the NHL’s founding members. It actually signifies NHL squads that remained following a 1942 contraction of the league that would leave it with the same half-dozen teams the next quarter century until 1967-68 expansion.

Given all that history, the team’s record road start this month served as fair warning the Kraken had better come out stronger to start the game than in its most recent one against Minnesota on Thursday night.

But that didn’t happen, as a giveaway resulted in a 2-on-1 break and a close-range wristshot by Rangers veteran Chris Kreider that beat Grubauer short-side. Kreider is to Halloween games what goalie-masked Jason Voorhees was to Friday the 13th horror flicks, striking fear into opponents with goals in each of his last three contests played on Oct. 31.

In an ode to Rangers history, Kreider’s first period marker also tied him for 15th on the franchise’s all-time goal-scoring list with Hall of Famer Phil Esposito, who played his best years in Boston but stuck around long enough to be part of New York’s Cup finalist team in 1979. That year’s squad was one of only a handful of Rangers teams to reach the championship round since their 1942 title, with the 1994 edition the only one since to bring home a Cup.

Kreider, 30, played a key playoff role for New York’s most recent finalist in 2014 and is off to a strong start this season with seven goals already. He nearly had No. 8 later in the period, outracing Vince Dunn for a breakaway chance, only to be stoned by Grubauer.

But from there, the Kraken largely turned things around.

“I felt like today, we pushed to be on top of guys,” Grubauer said. “We were making the right reads and so I think that makes a huge difference. If we do that, one is (usually) going to go in.”

Odd-man rushes would continue to be a feature throughout the game, befitting two teams that benefit heavily off transition play. But after the early Rangers flurry, the Kraken avoided getting burned again by them and limited additional chances by taking only two penalties and avoiding New York’s strong power play.

“We’re not settled with the outcome, but there are not many parts of this game that I don’t like,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Our effort was excellent, our togetherness was great. We stayed with it. We couldn’t make the play to get the game-winning goal.”