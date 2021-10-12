Hockey season is finally here.

You know the players, you’ve watched the preseason games, and you’ve read our complete preview coverage.

So, are you ready to cheer on the Kraken?

From Seattle-area players and history to Stanley Cup champs and NHL greats, test your hockey knowledge with our 12-question quiz below.

Want to know more?

Is there an aspect of hockey you’d still like to see explained? Or is there something about the Kraken you haven’t seen us cover?

Let us know below, or click here.