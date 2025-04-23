The PWHL is heading west by selecting Vancouver, British Columbia, as its first expansion franchise Wednesday as part of the six-team league’s objective to broaden its reach across North America.

A member of the Vancouver Angels under-11 girls team, with her teammates holding up signs reading, “PWHL we want a team,” made the announcement official during a news conference by saying, “We got a team.” The PWHL then cut to highlights of the league’s “Takeover Tour” neutral site game in Vancouver in January and closed with a visual of the PWHL Vancouver logo.

“The momentum behind the PWHL continues to grow and the fans have made it clear. They’re ready for a team here and now. Today is a great day for a city that passionately supports its teams,” vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said. “This expansion brings greater visibility to the West Coast, expands our geographic footprint, and most importantly, grows the game.”

And the addition of a second expansion team — with Seattle a candidate — is on the horizon, vice president of business operations Amy Scheer told The Associated Press.

“While some might say Seattle is the obvious shoe to drop, that doesn’t mean that’s what we’re going to do,” Scheer said of pairing the two Pacific Northwest markets.

“So we’ll see what the following weeks or months bring,” she added, while saying it would be reasonable to expect the PWHL to expand by two teams for the start of next season.

Though the league is targeting Seattle, an agreement has not been finalized, a person with knowledge of the discussions told the AP and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks are private. Should a deal not be reached, the PWHL would consider other markets, the person said, with Denver and Detroit serving as likely candidates.

The addition of Vancouver represents a major milestone for a league that’s brought together the sport’s top players since being established in June 2023 and is in the midst of completing its second season.

Though Detroit was regarded as a prime expansion market, the PWHL looked west in taking the next step toward evolving into a true North American league beyond its concentration of five northeastern-based teams — Boston, New York, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto — and one in St. Paul, Minn.

Vancouver became an obvious choice over the six months since the PWHL announced it was preparing to evaluate more than 20 markets in a bid to expand by as many as two franchises.

Aside from being Canada’s third-largest city with a large corporate base to serve as potential league sponsors, Vancouver is enjoying growth among its youth girls hockey programs, and offers two venues that will make Vancouver the PWHL’s first franchise serving as the primary tenant.

The yet-to-be named team will play out of the Pacific Coliseum, former home to the NHL’s Canucks, and practice at the Agrodome. Both are located on the Pacific National Exhibition grounds east of the city’s downtown, and easily accessible by a major highway connecting Vancouver’s suburbs.

The PNE has also committed to upgrading the locker room and training facilities at both venues to meet PWHL standards.

Another boost in Vancouver’s favor came with the PWHL’s Takeover Tour game generating a crowd of 19,038 — the fourth-largest turnout in league history.

Scheer noted fan engagement on social media leading up to the game was the largest for any of the PWHL’s nine Takeover Tour events this year. She also cited 70% of those in attendance were making first-time visits to the Canucks current home, Rogers Arena.

Another plus was the interest expressed by local officials, with Scheer saying PWHL officials were floored by how comprehensive the PNE bid was to land a team.

“When that puck drops at the Coliseum, the roar of approval, the roar joy is gonna be so loud and it’s gonna feel so great. I can’t wait to be there to do that with you all,” B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts Culture and Sport Spencer Chandra Herbert said. “Hallelujah, celebration, throw babies in the air, not too far. Clap your hands, stomp your feet. This is a great day for hockey in British Columbia.”

The payoff has quickly been apparent. Within hours of the announcement, Scheer said Vancouver already sold out of premium season ticket deposits. Vancouver’s premium founding membership program includes seating in the center sections, access to a private lounge and additional benefits.

Scheer said Vancouver was still accepting regular-season ticket deposits. The arena’s capacity is listed at 17,713, but that figure is expected to drop because of upcoming renovations.

The team will initially go by PWHL Vancouver, and its colors will be Pacific blue and cream. The PWHL plans to announce the date of an expansion draft and how Vancouver will be integrated into its entry draft on June 24 at a later time.

Expansion coincides with a talented group of college and European prospects expected to join the PWHL over the next two years. It’s a group that includes Wisconsin senior Casey O’Brien, college hockey’s MVP last season, and the Wisconsin junior tandem of Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards.

“It adds just another reason why this is the right move now. The depth of talent is really good,” Hefford said, noting expansion also opens more opportunities to develop coaches and support staff.

For Hefford, Vancouver’s selection brings back a host of memories. In attending the Takeover stop in Vancouver, the former Canadian women’s national team star was joined by former teammate Charline Labonte, and Canucks assistant GMs, Cammi Granato and Émilie Castonguay.

The 2010 Vancouver Winter Games is also where Hefford, a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, won her third of four Olympic gold medals.

“I think those Vancouver Games left a real imprint on Canadians for many reasons,” Hefford said, noting Canada won a then-national Winter Games record of 26 medals, including gold for the men’s hockey team. “I just think that was such a pivotal moment for our country, and to be able to bring the PWHL there is something we’re all very excited about.”