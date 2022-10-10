As the Kraken get set to open their second season Wednesday night at Anaheim, here are our preseason NHL power rankings:
1. Colorado Avalanche
Defending champs are so stacked they’re getting used to jettisoning goalies without missing a beat.
2. Tampa Bay Lightning
Three consecutive Cup finals appearances. Show these guys some respect, please.
3. Carolina Hurricanes
Brent Burns wasn’t “free” like their other summer acquisitions, but they traded for him in hopes of winning it all this season.
4. Florida Panthers
Not quite the Toronto Maple Leafs yet, but only because they finally won a playoff series — barely.
5. Toronto Maple Leafs
They’ll either win a playoff series soon or, more likely, the misses will start impacting regular seasons.
6. Minnesota Wild
Three consecutive opening-round exits and six in the past seven seasons. The Maple Leafs of the Western Conference.
7. New York Rangers
Like his previous expansion Vegas team, coach Gerard Gallant’s squad arrived early. This time, he needs an encore.
8. Edmonton Oilers
Jack Campbell provides goaltending for playoff run. But did we mention he came from the Maple Leafs?
9. Calgary Flames
GM Brad Treliving has NHL Executive of the Year locked up even before his team plays a game.
10. St. Louis Blues
Always a playoff threat, though nobody can quite pinpoint why. Goaltending needs a bounce-back season.
11. Boston Bruins
Must have raised the mandatory retirement age in Massachusetts for this core to still be intact.
12. Pittsburgh Penguins
As reliable as 2% inflation and $3-a-gallon gas when it comes to making playoffs. Oh, wait …
13. New York Islanders
Can system that got them within one goal of shortened-season Cup final still work over 82 games?
14. Vegas Golden Knights
They’ll have Jack Eichel and Mark Stone for full season of offense. Who needs goaltending? Um, they do.
15. Washington Capitals
That slamming sound is their window, and it might be on Alex Ovechkin’s fingers given his Putin ties.
16. Nashville Predators
Defense can score, they didn’t lose Filip Forsberg, and goalie Juuse Saros carries team at times. Otherwise, meh.
17. Vancouver Canucks
Can smarter front office make all the difference? It will have to, because the team hasn’t changed much.
18. Los Angeles Kings
Made playoffs quicker than expected. Now they feel just a tad overrated.
19. Dallas Stars
Nearly pulling off fluke playoff series win with hot goalie didn’t change flaws. New coach Peter DeBoer has work ahead.
20. Seattle Kraken
Preseason wasn’t fluke. If they eliminate dumb penalties and costly giveaways, they’ll compete with anyone.
21. Ottawa Senators
Love young talent with Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle, plus Alex DeBrincat addition. Now they need to learn how to win.
22. New Jersey Devils
Years of high draft picks will either produce quickly, or coach Lindy Ruff gets fired. Fasten seat belts.
23. Buffalo Sabres
Come on, we’re still talking Sabres. One season in which they weren’t feasted upon nightly doesn’t change all.
24. Winnipeg Jets
This was a Cup threat only three or four seasons ago. Still have goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but rest going downhill.
25. Detroit Red Wings
You see GM Steve Yzerman’s plan moving forward, though like a cargo freighter on distant horizon.
26. Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish vs. Matty Beniers for Calder Trophy is biggest Pacific Division opening-week matchup.
27. Columbus Blue Jackets
Landed free agent Johnny Gaudreau. Now what? Only Columbus team contending into January is Ohio State.
28. Philadelphia Flyers
Can’t see a John Tortorella team not improving from fourth worst overall. They’ll be fifth worst.
29. Chicago Blackhawks
They can’t even tank properly. Seriously, what a mess and embarrassment for a once-proud franchise.
30. San Jose Sharks
New front office, coaching staff. But things still might get worse before they get better.
31. Montreal Canadiens
Early injuries have them in Connor Bedard sweepstakes. Future can’t arrive soon enough.
32. Arizona Coyotes
Good news is, placing last overall won’t be biggest humiliation. Playing in 5,000-seat college arena will be.
