As the Kraken get set to open their second season Wednesday night at Anaheim, here are our preseason NHL power rankings:

1. Colorado Avalanche

Defending champs are so stacked they’re getting used to jettisoning goalies without missing a beat.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning

Three consecutive Cup finals appearances. Show these guys some respect, please.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

Brent Burns wasn’t “free” like their other summer acquisitions, but they traded for him in hopes of winning it all this season.

4. Florida Panthers

Not quite the Toronto Maple Leafs yet, but only because they finally won a playoff series — barely.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs

They’ll either win a playoff series soon or, more likely, the misses will start impacting regular seasons.

6. Minnesota Wild

Three consecutive opening-round exits and six in the past seven seasons. The Maple Leafs of the Western Conference.

7. New York Rangers

Like his previous expansion Vegas team, coach Gerard Gallant’s squad arrived early. This time, he needs an encore.

8. Edmonton Oilers

Jack Campbell provides goaltending for playoff run. But did we mention he came from the Maple Leafs?

9. Calgary Flames

GM Brad Treliving has NHL Executive of the Year locked up even before his team plays a game.

10. St. Louis Blues

Always a playoff threat, though nobody can quite pinpoint why. Goaltending needs a bounce-back season.

11. Boston Bruins

Must have raised the mandatory retirement age in Massachusetts for this core to still be intact.

12. Pittsburgh Penguins

As reliable as 2% inflation and $3-a-gallon gas when it comes to making playoffs. Oh, wait …

13. New York Islanders

Can system that got them within one goal of shortened-season Cup final still work over 82 games?

14. Vegas Golden Knights

They’ll have Jack Eichel and Mark Stone for full season of offense. Who needs goaltending? Um, they do.

15. Washington Capitals

That slamming sound is their window, and it might be on Alex Ovechkin’s fingers given his Putin ties.

16. Nashville Predators

Defense can score, they didn’t lose Filip Forsberg, and goalie Juuse Saros carries team at times. Otherwise, meh.

17. Vancouver Canucks

Can smarter front office make all the difference? It will have to, because the team hasn’t changed much.

18. Los Angeles Kings

Made playoffs quicker than expected. Now they feel just a tad overrated.

19. Dallas Stars

Nearly pulling off fluke playoff series win with hot goalie didn’t change flaws. New coach Peter DeBoer has work ahead.

20. Seattle Kraken

Preseason wasn’t fluke. If they eliminate dumb penalties and costly giveaways, they’ll compete with anyone.

21. Ottawa Senators

Love young talent with Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle, plus Alex DeBrincat addition. Now they need to learn how to win.

22. New Jersey Devils

Years of high draft picks will either produce quickly, or coach Lindy Ruff gets fired. Fasten seat belts.

23. Buffalo Sabres

Come on, we’re still talking Sabres. One season in which they weren’t feasted upon nightly doesn’t change all.

24. Winnipeg Jets

This was a Cup threat only three or four seasons ago. Still have goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but rest going downhill.

25. Detroit Red Wings

You see GM Steve Yzerman’s plan moving forward, though like a cargo freighter on distant horizon.

26. Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish vs. Matty Beniers for Calder Trophy is biggest Pacific Division opening-week matchup.

27. Columbus Blue Jackets

Landed free agent Johnny Gaudreau. Now what? Only Columbus team contending into January is Ohio State.

28. Philadelphia Flyers

Can’t see a John Tortorella team not improving from fourth worst overall. They’ll be fifth worst.

29. Chicago Blackhawks

They can’t even tank properly. Seriously, what a mess and embarrassment for a once-proud franchise.

30. San Jose Sharks

New front office, coaching staff. But things still might get worse before they get better.

31. Montreal Canadiens

Early injuries have them in Connor Bedard sweepstakes. Future can’t arrive soon enough.

32. Arizona Coyotes

Good news is, placing last overall won’t be biggest humiliation. Playing in 5,000-seat college arena will be.