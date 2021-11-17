The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled the majority of the season, but they come to Seattle for Wednesday night’s game against the Kraken on a three-game win streak.

Once again, it seems the Kraken, who have lost four in a row, can’t catch a break.

But at this point that’s less of a factor for the Kraken than finding their own direction. The schedule gets tougher from here, so every game has more urgency.

“It’s the same balance every day,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s all a little bit different in terms of how much we’re looking at things that we want to improve or potentially change, but there’s always a regular amount of preparation in terms of our opponent, with the main focus being our hockey team.”

The Blackhawks rank last or near last in the NHL in almost every statistical category (some of the ones they’re not last in, the Kraken are) so there are a few areas for the Kraken to exploit. Chicago’s high-danger save percentage is third-worst in the league, and the Kraken have consistently generated chances, even when struggling to win games.

So there’s that, but like Hakstol said, the opponent doesn’t matter much when the Kraken need to find their consistency. After all, they did lose to Arizona, which has just two wins all season.

Advertising

The recent loss to the Wild included one of their slower starts to a game, and that came after a more brutal defeat against Anaheim in the previous game. Against a beatable Blackhawks team, one would think the Kraken will have some energy to start out.

“Guys have been around the league long enough to know what you can’t stop or start with,” Kraken forward Ryan Donato said after Wednesday’s optional morning skate. “So you just kind of hope to do well, have some passion and energy, and I think guys know what’s at stake at this point,”

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Tuesday’s practice:

Forwards:

Jaden Schwartz-Alexander Wennberg-Jordan Eberle

Brandon Tanev-Yanni Gourde-Colin Blackwell

Marcus Johansson-Jared McCann-Calle Jarnkrok

Ryan Donato-Morgan Geekie-Joonas Donskoi

Defense

Haydn Fleury-Mark Giordano

Vince Dunn-Adam Larsson

Jeremy Lauzon-Jamie Oleksiak

Notes

Haydn Fleury is back in the lineup in place of Carson Soucy.

Philipp Grubauer will start his third consecutive game in net.

Mason Appleton skated at the optional morning skate and was at practice Tuesday, but he remains on injured reserve.

Broadcast info

Time/place: 7 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena

TV: TNT

Radio: KJR-AM (950)

About the Blackhawks

This season: 4-9-2 (last game: 2-1 win over Arizona)

Player to watch: Alex DeBrincat

Notes: Chicago’s 33 goals rank 30th in the NHL. … Their 33.34 Corsi percentage is second-lowest in the league. … Their expected goals-for percentage, or shot-quality percentage, of 41.25 is last in the NHL.

Projected lines

Forwards:

DeBrincat-Dach-Kane

Kubalik-Toews-Khaira

Borgstrom-Strome-Gaudette

Kurashev-Carpenter-Johnson Hagel

Defense:

de Haan-Seth Jones

McCabe-Murphy

Stillman-Gustafsson