The Kraken are in the most concerning part of their schedule thus far. They defeated the Capitals on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak, and they face the Hurricanes, Lightning, and Panthers over the next four days.

Those are three of the NHL’s best teams. The latter two come in a road back-to-back set, but the Hurricanes are nearing the end of an extended road trip and recently lost in San Jose in overtime.

After defeating the Capitals, the Kraken have a chance to start a positive streak with a win Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. It’s also the first time the Kraken have a fully healthy lineup, with the return of forward Mason Appleton from an ankle injury.

“There’s a little bit more flexibility in terms of some of the combinations with Appleton coming back in today,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “This group fits together; whether or not that’s a long-term discussion we’ll see. Right now we have to continue to work through some of some of those combinations. But you know, having everybody available is positive.”

Like the Capitals when they arrived in Seattle, the Hurricanes have just two regulation losses. And like the Capitals, they are short-handed, with Ethan Bear and Jake Gardiner out.

Still, they are riding the high of 19-year-old Seth Jarvis, whose six points in 10 NHL games earned him a permanent spot with the NHL club.

“Carolina’s a heck of a team,” Hakstol said after practice Tuesday. “They’ve had a great start to the year. They’re deep and consistent throughout their lineup, so it’s a heck of a challenge for us.”

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Tuesday’s practice:

Forwards:

Marcus Johansson-Alexander Wennberg-Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz-Yanni Gourde-Calle Jarnkrok

Brandon Tanev-Jared McCann-Mason Appleton

Joonas Donskoi-Morgan Geekie-Colin Blackwell

Defense:

Jamie Oleksiak-Mark Giordano

Carson Soucy-Vince Dunn

Jeremy Lauzon-Adam Larsson

Notes

Philipp Grubauer starts in net for the second consecutive game after he earned a win against the Capitals.

Haydn Fleury won’t play against his former club for the second time this season, with Carson Soucy in the lineup on defense.

The Kraken waived Nathan Bastian to make room for Appleton.

Broadcast info

Time/place: 7 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena.

TV: ROOT Sports.

Radio: KJR-AM (950).

About the Hurricanes

This season: 14-2-1 (last game: 2-1 OT loss to San Jose).

Player to watch: Andrei Svechnikov.

Notes: The Hurricanes’ 34 goals allowed are the fewest in the NHL. … Sebastian Aho’s five power-play goals are tied for third-most in the league. … The Hurricanes’ .853 point percentage is the highest in the NHL. … Carolina has the second-best shooting percentage at 9.44 percent. … Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear, who played with the Seattle Thunderbirds, is in COVID-19 protocol and won’t play. … Freddie Andersen will start in net for the Hurricanes.

Projected lines

Forwards:

Teräväinen-Aho-Jarvis

Niederreiter-Trocheck-Necas

Svechnikov-Staal-Fast

Martinook-Kotkaniemi-Stepan

Defense:

Slavin-DeAngelo

Skjei-Pesce

Smith-Cole