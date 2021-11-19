At some point, things start to feel the same; the Kraken feel like they’re doing the necessary things to get wins, but there always seems to be a turning point in games that prevent that. They give up a bad goal, a breakaway or turnover, and then they storm back only to fall just short.

They want to break that habit, but the schedule is getting tougher. The Colorado Avalanche, who face the Kraken on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena, have won three in a row and have been a Stanley Cup favorite for a couple years. They’re not quite healthy, and it never feels like they are; the latest player to miss time is Nathan MacKinnon.

Once again, though, the Kraken are focused on their own game. They made the interesting choice to start Chris Driedger on Friday, instead of usual starter Philipp Grubauer against his former team. There’s no way around Grubauer’s numbers being rough, and at some point Driedger was going to get another crack at it.

“I talked with Grubi about it,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. ” … Grubi’s ready to go whenever we need him, and he’ll have another opportunity to face his former team.”

Former Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi is in a revenge-game scenario of his own and still seeking his first goal of the season.

Meanwhile, the Kraken are on a five-game losing streak. They’re at risk of losing the entire six-game homestand, with Washington and Carolina visiting next, and then a tough Thanksgiving back-to-back set in Florida.

They continue to say the right things, but that hasn’t translated to their play on the ice.

“We’re at a point in the year where it’s still early, but we can’t do what we’re doing right now and still be successful,” forward Ryan Donato said. “But if you’re too urgent that can cause a sense of panic. I think if we stick to what we know, we have spurts where we play really, really good. That’s the urgency we’ve had all the time.”

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Friday’s morning skate:

Forwards:

Jaden Schwartz-Alexander Wennberg-Jordan Eberle

Brandon Tanev-Yanni Gourde-Colin Blackwell

Marcus Johansson-Jared McCann-Calle Jarnkrok

Ryan Donato-Morgan Geekie-Joonas Donskoi

Defense

Jamie Oleksiak-Mark Giordano

Carson Soucy-Vince Dunn

Jeremy Lauzon-Adam Larsson

Notes

Carson Soucy goes back in after being scratched for Haydn Fleury on Wednesday.

Chris Driedger makes his second start of the season after losing against Vegas last week.

Yanni Gourde didn’t skate in the morning, but Hakstol called it a maintenance day and the forward group would remain the same.

Broadcast info

Time/place: 7 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena

TV: ESPN +, Hulu

Radio: KJR-AM (950)

About the Avalanche

This season: 7-5-1 (last game: 4-2 win over Vancouver)

Player to watch: Gabriel Landeskog

Notes: Darcey Keumper is the Avalanche starter in net. … Colorado’s 12.79 high-danger shooting percentage is fifth-lowest in the NHL. … The Avalanche’s 3.54 goals per game are third-most in the league.

Projected lines

Forwards:

Landeskog-Rantanen-Burakovsky

Nichushkin-Kadri-Aube-Kubel

Jost-Newhook-O’Connor

Helm-Megna-Sherwood

Defense:

Toews-Makar

Girard-Johnson

Johnson-Murray