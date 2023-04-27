Seattle Police Department records released Thursday state that Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, who vanished without explanation from the team’s playoff series against the Kraken last weekend, was found in his hotel room last Saturday with a “severely intoxicated” woman who was taken to a hospital.

Team officials said Nichushkin left town shortly afterward but did not say why, prompting speculation throughout the hockey world about what happened. The Avalanche said this week that Nichushkin’s departure was not a legal matter, but they have declined to provide further information or say whether he will play for them again this postseason.

The Kraken and Avalanche play Game 6 of their series Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken lead the series 3-2 and can eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions with one more victory.

The police report, released to The Seattle Times through a public disclosure request, states that a patrol car was sent to the Four Seasons Hotel downtown to assist on a behavioral crisis call and arrived to find a 28-year-old woman in an ambulance. According to the report, an ambulance attendant told police that Avalanche team physician Bradley Changstrom had more information on what had happened.

Changstrom told police that team employees who checked on Nichushkin in his hotel room found the woman “in the room, heavily intoxicated,” from an unidentified substance, according to the report. “He believed that she was too intoxicated to have left the hotel in a ride share or cab service,” so Changstrom called 911, the report states.

Changstrom told police the woman hit him, but he did not want to press charges, according to the report. There are no “family connections” between the woman and the married hockey player that the Avalanche were aware of, the report said.

It also states the woman had no fixed address.

A check of public records found no criminal or civil cases pertaining to the woman’s name — which the Times is not publishing — nor any other indication of where she might live or be employed in Washington.

The report states that the woman, who was taken to Virginia Mason Medical Center for observation, told Changstrom she was from Russia but born in the Ukraine and “should never have come to the United States and that some guy took her passport and that he was a bad person.”

The report does not state if the woman, who the report said had no fixed address, was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol.

The report does say the woman was detained “emergently” and taken to the medical center “for being a danger to others due to her assaultive behavior and gravely disabled for being so intoxicated to a point that she is unable to care for herself out in public.”

Denver Police Lt. Todd Fuller — one of two police officers described by the report as traveling with the Avalanche for security purposes — is said, in the Seattle police report, to have stated no criminal activity took place in the hotel room beyond the woman being heavily intoxicated. Sports teams often use former or current police officers to handle security for them.

Nichushkin, a 6-4, 210-pound winger, had 17 goals and 30 assists this season. He scored Colorado’s only goal in a Game 1 loss to the Kraken but has played in just the one other game since.