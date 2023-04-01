The matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken offered a potential first-round playoff preview on Saturday night. But with the top teams in the Western Conference bunched together, that’s one of several scenarios.

It’s looking like the playoff pairings in the West will come down to the wire. Heading into Saturday night’s slate and with six to eight regular-season games remaining for all, the Vegas Golden Knights were the only team in the conference that had clinched a playoff spot.

Just five points separated the top six teams. Minnesota and Edmonton were two points back and Dallas and Los Angeles three. The Colorado Avalanche had games in hand on all of the above, five points shy of Vegas. The Kraken (41-25-8) are below Colorado in the first wild-card spot and would have played the Wild if the season ended Friday night.

One busy night of play could scramble the outlook even if multiple teams at the top weren’t squaring off. The top two teams in the West, the Wild and Golden Knights, played in Vegas. If the Wild defeated the Golden Knights in any fashion, they’d clinch a spot. In Colorado, the Stars and Avalanche faced off, and a Dallas regulation victory would clinch the visitors a spot.

The Kings were able to clinch a playoff berth in Seattle with some help, which they did not get. If they defeated the Kraken in any way, paired with a favorable decision in the Predators-Blues game, they would have secured back-to-back postseason invitations after three years of misses. But Nashville blew out St. Louis, 6-1.

Seattle was five points away clear of the postseason cutoff. The Calgary Flames had won three straight to keep themselves in the race, while the Predators remained a point behind the Flames.

As far as how they’ve fared against these potential first-round foes, the Kraken were assured of a series win — their 11th of the season — even before Saturday’s finale against the Kings. They’d won all three previous matchups with Los Angeles, most recently a 9-8 overtime circus in late November.

When asked whether he expected another 9-8 score Saturday, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol responded, “I don’t know if the heart can take that.”

“I don’t see that happening at this time of year,” he said after a little more thought.

Martin Jones got the start and the chance to be the goalie of record in all four games against Los Angeles this season. A longtime San Jose Sharks goaltender, he’s seen the Kings frequently and owned a 22-7-3 career record against them. His win total against the Kings is his best against any opponent.

Seattle also won the season series against Colorado — though all three games were decided by a single goal or in the shootout — and can still win the series against Vegas with at least a win and an overtime loss in the final two games, a home-and-home against the Golden Knights.

The Kraken had the upper hand in series against Anaheim, Buffalo, Columbus, Detroit, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Jose and St. Louis, with Arizona and Chicago also still on the table.

400 for Tanev

Brandon Tanev played in his 400th NHL game against the Kings, becoming the 28th active and undrafted player to play in at least 400 career games. Kraken teammate Yanni Gourde, who also went undrafted, hit the same milestone in November. Gourde was one of several teammates who lightly teased Tanev about it after the morning skate.

They might have hit the big number within weeks of each other if Tanev hadn’t missed more than half of the last campaign with an ACL injury.

“It’s good, to play that many,” Tanev said.

His coach went into greater detail, calling Tanev a “valuable guy.”

“To play 400 games in the league is not an easy feat. That’s a great milestone,” Hakstol said. “He’s earned his way to that number.

“He goes up and down our lineup. That’s an ability he has that’s important.”

Tanev has played in 105 games for Seattle, 100 for the Penguins and 195 for the Jets. With 140 career points (66 goals, 74 assists), he ranks 20th among active, undrafted players in scoring.

His 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points are all career highs. He’s appeared in every Kraken game this season and if he finishes out the last seven, that will mark the first time in his career.