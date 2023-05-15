Most Read Sports Stories
- Three takeaways from Seahawks rookie minicamp
- Kraken avoid elimination, force Game 7 in Dallas with win over Stars
- How to watch the Kraken vs. Stars in Game 7 of their NHL playoff series
- ‘Happy Jarred. Happy Mariners’: New Jarred Kelenic-inspired celebration catching on in M’s clubhouse
- With contract in hand, Holton Ahlers has inside track on Seahawks' third QB job
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.