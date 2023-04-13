By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why Kraken have incentive to tank regular-season finale against Vegas
- Mariners snap losing streak with 5-2 win over Cubs to end road trip VIEW
- Mariners' Scott Servais: 'That was the series of Jarred Kelenic. Wow.'
- Jarred Kelenic's mammoth home run the latest in hot start to season
- Jeff Bezos isn't planning a Commanders bid, clearing path for Harris group
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.