By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith is in the middle of a worrying trend
- Pac-12 power rankings: UW rises after epic win over Oregon, while WSU drops
- How UW QB Michael Penix Jr. overcame both cramping and Oregon
- UW Huskies unveil new Adidas 'Husky Royalty' uniforms for Arizona State game
- Notebook: Julio Rodriguez's UW debut and another controversial Oregon injury
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.