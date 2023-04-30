By and
Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com;
Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks undrafted free agent tracker: How Seattle is filling out roster after 2023 NFL draft
- Full 2023 NFL draft coverage: Here's how Seahawks wrapped up Day 3 with six picks
- Mariners star Julio Rodriguez leaves game early with injury
- Seahawks take 'real deal' players in Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet on Day 2 of NFL draft
- Police report sheds light on Avalanche star Nichushkin's early departure from Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.