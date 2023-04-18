DENVER — Goaltender Philipp Grubauer turned in the kind of performance that inspires optimism and changes minds.

“He was a stud back there,” teammate Yanni Gourde said after the Kraken’s Game 1 victory.

It was Grubauer’s first playoff game against his former Colorado Avalanche team in Ball Arena. Grubauer made 34 saves in the 3-1 victory Tuesday night as the wild-card team upset the Central Division champion in their first bout.

“Proud of those guys. We played a full 60 minutes,” Grubauer said. “Everybody chipped in, and that’s the way it needs to be in the playoffs. We can’t have any passengers.

“Big win for the organization, but it’s only Game 1.”

Excellent goaltending is a vital part of a successful playoff run, and one of the biggest question marks facing the Kraken. The position was shaky in the inaugural season and statistically mediocre in Seattle’s second.

Grubauer got the Game 1 start over Martin Jones, which was no real surprise. He’d carried the load in net since the All-Star break and has performed well against his former team.

Several of his best saves came one right after the other during a second-period penalty kill. The Avalanche peppered him with shots and the Kraken closed in around him, jumping on rebounds and generally tidying up.

“It helps the goalie out. Tremendous,” Grubauer said.

Morgan Geekie provided an insurance goal early in the third period, but the Avalanche weren’t done. As the hosts’ desperation grew, they were forced to the side for bad-angle shots, which Grubauer slid over to handle. Vince Dunn tied up his man and allowed Grubauer to focus on the task at hand — swallowing a Devon Toews short-handed shot.

He got some deserved luck when a one-timer from league star Nathan MacKinnon rang off the post with a minute and a half left.

Every little advantage helps. He knows the tendencies and he knows the lighting.

“I know the angles. I know what it looks like, and that helps too,” Grubauer said.

Grubauer was traded to Colorado during the 2018 offseason, right after backing up Braden Holtby en route to a Stanley Cup title with the Washington Capitals. He played in Colorado for three seasons and went 66-30-10 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He had a career-best 1.95 goals-against average during his last regular season with the Avalanche and was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL goaltender who is “adjudged to be the best at this position.”

Some fans in Colorado are still fond of him, as evidenced by the “Gruus” that still rain down after a good save — during the regular season, anyway. But some of the Colorado faithful turned on him after a second-round loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 playoffs. Grubauer allowed 16 goals during the final four games of the series — all losses.

The Avalanche couldn’t afford to keep him, and as soon as the free-agent market opened that July, the Kraken dangled a six-year, $35.4 million contract.

He’s since repeatedly raised his game against the Avalanche. He backstopped a win on April 20, 2022, with a 25-save effort. He stopped 17 of 18 shots at Ball Arena in late October before leaving with an injury while the game was tied, which meant Jones and his single, well-timed stop were credited with the win.

Grubauer allowed a single goal on 27 shots during a shootout loss to the Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena in January, and on March 5, stopped 21 looks in an overtime win at Ball Arena.

Grubauer called it “definitely a weird” feeling returning like this.

“There’s nothing better than playing against an old team in the playoffs,” he added.

MacKinnon connected with Mikko Rantanen on the Avalanche’s only goal during Tuesday’s first period, when Rantanen was lurking in front of the crease, waiting for the redirection.

“Nate is super fast, super skilled. He can cut back and find the late guys,” Grubauer said. “Mikko’s an unbelievable shot and a big body in front, so he doesn’t always make it easy to look around. You’ve got to be aware of what they’re doing on the ice.”