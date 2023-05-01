DENVER — This season hasn’t gone according to plan for Oliver Bjorkstrand, but it’s been far from one note. On Sunday, his shot’s clang off the inside of the right post was the sweetest sound the Kraken bench could imagine.

Bjorkstrand was one of two Kraken forwards who had appeared in the first six games of the Colorado series without scoring. He went on to provide all of Seattle’s scoring in Sunday’s Game 7, including arguably the most important goal in the young franchise’s history — the “2” in a 2-1 victory against the Avalanche.

“Throughout the series, I (would have) liked to contribute with goals and offensively, but I tried to stick with it,” Bjorkstrand said.

“Game 7, I didn’t want to go out not being able to sleep at night because I didn’t perform well. So, I tried to give it a push. Some nights you just kind of feel the puck better, and I feel like this is just one of those nights.”

The third line consisting of Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen was a resource the Avalanche often didn’t have an answer for. Gourde was rooting pucks out of corners and exchanging shoves and words, all during the same shift. Tolvanen scored the first goal of the postseason and had two of the best chances in Sunday’s first period.

“The biggest thing is they never went away,” coach Dave Hakstol said. The confidence never wavered. The compete level never wavered. Their willingness to go back and play in that role never changed.

“That group collectively drew a lot of real rough minutes against great players. Best thing I can say is they did the job. That’s the best compliment I can pay them.”

Tolvanen saw Bjorkstrand revving up and pitched it up the boards to his linemate on Game 7’s deciding goal.

About four minutes earlier, Bjorkstrand did a sharp turn along the boards to duck his cover and flipped a puck toward the goal mouth, where it went in off an Avalanche defender to make it 1-0 Kraken.

Hakstol said afterward that Bjorkstrand “could have had five tonight.”

“He’s blocking shots, winning races, winning battles, shooting the puck,” said Gourde, who assisted on both goals. “It’s probably his best game of the year.”

That said, third-line winger probably wasn’t the vision many in Seattle had for Bjorkstrand. He steadily put up top-six numbers with the Columbus Blue Jackets and was brought in via trade to continue that trend. He was a huge get last summer as Columbus was shedding salary.

He started the season drifting between Seattle’s top two lines and netted a goal in his first Kraken game — then slipped into a career-high, 17-game goal drought. He’d score a beauty, or two or three in quick succession, and encouraging teammates would drop the old sayings — “monkey’s off the back,” the rest are about to start falling.

But they never dropped consistently until after the All-Star break. He landed sixth on the Kraken in goals (20) and seventh in points (45), missing just one game when his son was born.

The third-line trio first played together the day Tolvanen made his Kraken debut, Jan. 1, and has rarely separated. The preseason forecast was thrown out — chemistry ruled the day.

And it’s not like that line wasn’t contributing offense. Everyone on the Kraken was. That’s kind of their thing.

“Any line can score on any given night,” Bjorkstrand said. “Defensemen, forwards, whatever. It’s how we have success as a team.”

Next up for the Kraken are the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference’s second round. Game 1 is Tuesday in Dallas (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Rather than buckets of goals, Bjorkstrand’s two-way play was celebrated this season. He showed off his range with that snipe midway through Game 7’s second period.

“I think it’s huge. For us (as a) team and our confidence as a group, bouncing back from last season,” Bjorkstrand, who wasn’t there last season, empathized.

“Obviously, for the city of Seattle. You feel excitement there and how much they want to back us up. It’s fun to be a part of.”