DALLAS — An interesting thing emerging from the controversy over ESPN anchor John Anderson’s on-air joke Monday night about Indigenous player Zach Whitecloud’s last name is the opportunity hockey has to help advance awareness of Indigenous heritage.

Anderson’s offensive attempt at humor about someone’s family name while doing on-air highlights, obviously, is insulting on its own, regardless of the ethnicity or origin of the person talked about.

I can only imagine the depth of Whitecloud’s anger and disappointment. Whitecloud, a defenseman with the Vegas Golden Knights, is the first descendant of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to reach the NHL so yeah, Anderson really stepped in it.

“It’s my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players and I blew it,” Anderson said in a statement quickly released Monday night. “I will be reaching out to the team to personally apologize and hope to have the opportunity to speak to Zach as well.”

Anderson did indeed speak to Whitecloud, who told media members Tuesday the anchor “made a mistake” and he accepted his apology.

“It was obviously, I think, an attempt at humor that came out as being obviously insensitive, and he acknowledges that,” Whitecloud said. “He understands that it was wrong to say, and I wanted to make sure that he knew that. I accepted his apology.”

Whitecloud took the high road in not demanding Anderson be fired or punished further. Terminating one in a string of ESPN talking heads on a network that made its bones decades ago with irreverent humor probably won’t advance the debate much.

Instead, Whitecloud took the non-knee-jerk approach of extending an olive branch to Anderson — who’s had a trouble-free career with ESPN since 1999 — and resisted the urge to whack him over the head with it.

This way, you get Anderson continuing his career and — you’d hope — thinking about things differently. And perhaps, the TV viewers who initially laughed at his joke will think about things differently next time as well.

We’ve tolerated a lot of stuff in this country the last two centuries and it isn’t all getting undone overnight. But that process has started and the presence of NHL players of Indigenous descent — be they from Canada or the U.S. — can only help that.

We’ve seen the Kraken partner with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and next season they’ll sport tribal patches on their game jerseys. They’ve done community work with Muckleshoot and Bristol Bay in Alaska.

There have also been Native American themed nights at Climate Pledge, with players wearing specially designed warmup jerseys to promote various local tribal communities.

During these Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Kraken playing Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the Stars here in Dallas on Thursday night in a series tied 2-2, we’ve heard the sponsored “Muckleshoot Power Play” announced before any Kraken man advantage at Climate Pledge Arena.

We’ve also heard the playing of the Kraken victory song “Come and Get Your Love” inside Climate Pledge after Game 4 of the opening round against Colorado and Game 3 of this series against Dallas.

That 1974 song is by Redbone, an all-Native American band. The band’s drummer, who pioneered the “King Kong” style of funk-laden drumming, is Peter DePoe, who was born and raised in Neah Bay, Washington. It’s a famous staple in Native communities nationwide and known to prompt spontaneous dancing whenever it gets played.

So, imagine what another round or two — dare to dream — of Kraken hockey might do to celebrate Native American heritage even on a subconscious level. Especially now that even casual sports fans have hopped on the team’s bandwagon.

Athletes of Indigenous descent have been playing hockey, or versions of it, for more than 300 years — starting with Micmac Indians in Nova Scotia, Canada playing “ricket” with a frozen road apple in the late 1600s. Canada is where Whitecloud, a native of Manitoba, learned the sport and became a pioneer of sorts at promoting his people and the cause of Native rights and his own community.

Here in the U.S., of course, one of the best athletes of all-time was Jim Thorpe, the famous Olympian and pro football player. But Thorpe — similar to former Boston Red Sox World Series star Jacoby Ellsbury — did not have a descriptive-sounding Native American name that somebody might attempt a joke about.

The NHL has had Indigenous players since Fred Sasakamoose, a Saskatchewan-born member of the Big River First Nation tribe, played 11 games for Chicago in 1953-54. Jim Nielson was a staple with some very good New York Rangers teams in the 1970s. Reggie Leach was a star with the Stanley Cup champion Philadelphia Flyers in the mid-1970s, while New York Islanders legend Bryan Trottier similarly helped lead that team to four straight titles in the early 1980s.

More recently, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was arguably the world’s best at his position through the last decade.

Seattle had Ethan Bear of the Vancouver Canucks playing major junior hockey with the Thunderbirds as did current Minnesota Wild forward Connor Dewar. And of course, there’s T.J Oshie of Stanwood, still playing for the Washington Capitals after 15 NHL seasons.

The point is, hockey players with Native ancestry runs deeper than you’d initially think just by glancing at names. And NHL expansion to places such as Las Vegas and Seattle will only increase opportunities for sports fans to learn more about these athletes and the backgrounds they came from.

And on a stage as big as the Stanley Cup Playoffs, those learning opportunities get magnified. Hopefully, to where we’ll eventually hear these names and wonder how they came to be instead of what joke we can make at their expense.