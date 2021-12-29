And after all that, a game.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol wouldn’t say if there was a sense of relief getting to a real gameday after 11 days and three postponements. Given all the postponements and COVID-19 cases across the league, the Kraken got in three days of practice and as close to a full lineup as they could in time to face the Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena.

These days, that feels like its own accomplishment.

“I don’t believe there’s any real trepidation or sense of uncertainty as we come to the rink,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after an optional morning skate. “We’re obviously in a new kind of era here. And it’s that has become the norm, some of the uncertainty. But I feel none of that today, whatsoever. We’ve had a couple good focus days of practice and everybody has learned to be a little bit flexible. I don’t believe that that has any really has any bearing on our preparation.”

Adam Larsson returned after being in COVID protocol, the day after Carson Soucy and Jamie Oleksiak returned. Yanni Gourde, Riley Sheahan, and Colin Blackwell also played in their first games since entering COVID protocol nearly two weeks ago.

Larsson was back at the rink thanks to a new change to the NHL’s COVID protocol rules allowing asymptomatic, fully-vaccinated players to exit protocol after five days compared to 10, barring any local health protocols that would take precedent. This comes after the NFL and NBA adopted similar rules following the CDC’s new recommendation.

The Kraken defenseman said he didn’t suffer from many COVID symptoms, dealing with just a headache for a few days, and before the game said, “I feel fine and I feel ready to go.” He didn’t miss any games while in protocol, like Soucy, since the three that would have been played around the holiday break were all postponed.

“I felt good out there this morning,” said Larsson. “I think I can get back into it pretty quick, it was only 9-10 days, so not that big of a break.”

The range of symptoms from Kraken players have varied, between Blackwell describing a rough go of it and Oleksiak and Soucy also saying they didn’t deal with many symptoms. Larsson said he had just bought a Peloton bike about a week before he had to isolate, so he used that to stay in hockey shape.

Every day feels uncertain not only for the Kraken, but the entire league. The response throughout the past week from Hakstol and players alike have been, this is the norm, and it’s up to them to adjust.

That norm keeps changing every day though; a game on Wednesday doesn’t promise a game Thursday, though the Flames flew out to Seattle on Wednesday, so that’s as promising as possible.

Nothing is guaranteed anymore, though, so it sure feels like every day is going to lead to its own adjustments.

“I’m glad we’re playing tonight,” Larsson said. “Kind of get this up and running again. I mean, I don’t think any players wants to cancel games. Obviously we got some time off here now but now it’s up and rolling again. I think everybody seems extremely happy to be out there again.”

No return for Hart

Flyers goalie Carter Hart would have had a reunion in his first game in Seattle. The former Everett Silvertips goaltender, though, was left at home in COVID protocol.

Hart was one of four Flyers players who entered protocol before the team embarked on its trip west. The 23-year-old goalie was joined by Derick Brassard, Sean Couturier, and Scott Laughton.

That meant Martin Jones started in net on Wednesday against the Kraken while the Flyers continue to deal with their COVID situation. It was bad luck for Hart and any of his former fans with Everett, robbed of the chance to see one of the more prominent players to make it to the NHL with local connections.

World Juniors canceled

Matty Beniers’ last chance to play in World Juniors was cut short earlier on Wednesday.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced it would cancel the event in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, after COVID had forced the cancellation of three games in one day.

Later in the day at a news conference they announced an intent to reschedule the event, but nothing was for certain.

Beniers, the Kraken’s second overall draft selection at the 2021 entry draft, was an alternate captain for USA playing in his second World Juniors after they won gold a year ago, also in Edmonton. He finished with one assist in USA’s only game, a 3-2 win over Slovakia.