When a postseason berth becomes assumed, talk shifts to playoff tests. The Kraken’s prep course scores haven’t been outstanding.

In a turnaround season that set an NHL record for the largest point improvement by an expansion team from its first to its second season since the Original Six era (1976-68), the Kraken have occupied a playoff spot since the first weeks of the season, minus a few hiccups. The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche, once playoff tweeners, charged to second in their respective divisions in the West, and others had to make room.

Though they sank from the Pacific Division spot they occupied for much of the season to a wild-card spot, the Kraken have been treading water since the All-Star break. They have done enough to stay out of trouble down the stretch, going 4-6-1 in February and 8-5-2 in March.

Against teams in playoff spots, the Kraken have gone 7-12-2 since the calendar turned to 2023. In all three wins against postseason-bound opponents since Jan. 12, they needed overtime.

The last time they defeated a playoff team at home was Jan. 19, a 4-3 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils.

The flip side of that is they’re largely beating who they’re supposed to beat, taking some advantage of a relatively easy late schedule. They have a few signature wins, including a 3-0 shocker against host Boston in early January and a comeback, overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche in early March.

And none of the practice tests matter if they ace the ones that count.

“You have to be comfortable playing those types of games,” forward Oliver Bjorkstrand said after a playoff-style 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. “Be patient, and when you get chances, you just have to bury them.”

Changeup for coach

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Mariners game against the Cleveland Guardians. In a dugout interview with Jen Mueller of ROOT, Hakstol said he loved playing the game as a kid, but estimated it had been years since he’d thrown a ball, since his own kid was in Little League.

Wearing a Minnesota Twins jersey, he once threw out a pitch at a University of North Dakota game, but that was back in 2019.

“I’m hoping for some video editing,” he joked. “I’m going to get up there and just let it rip.”

Hakstol offered some wisdom that applies to both the Kraken, who have followed up each win with a loss in their past eight games, and the Mariners, who were off to a 1-2 season start.

“You come off a good night, a bad night, it doesn’t matter. You move on to the next one and take care of business,” Hakstol told Mueller.

By the numbers

The Kraken have allowed 20 or fewer shots in each of their past four games — two wins, two losses. Seattle is averaging 27.2 shots against per game this season, the second-best mark in the NHL entering Sunday’s slate.

The Boston Bruins and Kraken were tied for the most even-strength goals with 213. The Bruins have 20 more special-teams goals, however, and have allowed 76 fewer goals, which accounts for some of the 33-point disparity in the standings.

Last year, only defenseman Adam Larsson appeared in all 82 games for the Kraken. This year Larsson is one of seven Seattle players in line for perfect attendance. Bjorkstrand, Larsson, Will Borgen, Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev have all appeared in 75. Only two other teams, Calgary and the Dallas Stars, have more players who are set to appear in every game.