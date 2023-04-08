It’s not as buzzy as clinching a place in the postseason, but the Kraken were playing Saturday for a chance to know they won’t land any lower than the first wild-card spot.

With Thursday’s 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, the Kraken secured entry into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“We definitely enjoyed it after the game. We still thought we could give more out of a full 60-minute game,” Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy said. “Happy with the outcome, happy we’re going to the playoffs.”

The Kraken could lock down the wild-card spot they’re reasonably assured of with a win Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. They will likely draw the Central Division winner — the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild are still in the hunt — in the first round.

Coach Dave Hakstol said there are still things the Kraken can accomplish, and the standings points “still matter to us right now.” The Winnipeg Jets are the closest team behind them in the standings. A victory Saturday would give the Kraken 98 points, while the Jets would max out at 97.

In order to move up, the Kraken would need the Los Angeles Kings to fade down the stretch. The Kings were four points ahead with just three games to play, starting with Saturday night’s date with the Avalanche. L.A. and Seattle have the same number of regulation wins (35), which is the first tiebreaker. The second tiebreaker is regulation and overtime wins, where the Kraken are ahead by five.

Soucy acknowledged his team’s seeding probably won’t change at this point, but there’s other motivation. The second-year franchise doesn’t want to come out flat in its playoff debut.

“These games are important just to keep rounding out our game. Go into the playoffs on the right foot,” Soucy said. “We definitely don’t want to take a couple of games off and then try to fire it back up for the playoffs. We want to be (playing) playoff hockey right now.”

Injury updates

Alex Wennberg was patched-up but present after he was struck by a puck late in Thursday’s game against the Coyotes. Wennberg ran into some bad luck in front of the Kraken bench and went immediately down the tunnel, bleeding. On social media, his wife said the wound required 20 stitches.

“Not fun. He took that one in a bad spot,” Hakstol said. “I’m sure the next 30 minutes after the took the puck off the ear probably wasn’t a lot of fun to go through.

“Had the game been on the line, you probably would have seen ‘Wenny’ back on the ice at some point in time, even if it was just the last shift or two.”

Wennberg went out for Saturday’s morning skate with a bandage on his left ear and later took his usual spot in the lineup.

Winger Andre Burakovsky, who missed his 29th game with a lower-body injury Saturday, was missing again at the morning skate. He hasn’t participated in either of the past two skates at Kraken Community Iceplex after donning a noncontact jersey Monday.

“When I have an update, I will,” Hakstol said. “Nothing has changed, status-wise, with him.”

Matty watch

Thursday’s breakaway goal that sealed a playoff spot was the greatest of the latest for Kraken center Matt Beniers. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past seven games heading into the weekend. His 56 points, 23 goals and plus-13 rating led all NHL rookies.

He had a 10-point lead on second-place Matias Maccelli, who has put up strong numbers during a rough season for the Arizona Coyotes.

Beniers, 20, is a favorite for the Calder Trophy, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League.”

“His entire game is progressing. The point streaks, on the good side or the tough side, don’t really seem to affect his game,” Hakstol said. “He’s going to go out and compete hard.”

Beniers’ Michigan Wolverines went all the way to the NCAA tournament semifinals in 2022 before he turned pro. A year later, it’s about time to try out the NHL postseason.

“He’s going to go through some new experiences again over the next couple of weeks,” Hakstol said. “Those are going to be ones we, quite honestly, expect him to excel through.”