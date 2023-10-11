Inside the NHL

Few things in his years paying for televised sports ever set local fan Geoff Meno off more than Comcast-owned Xfinity announcing hours before Tuesday night’s Kraken season opener that it will cost him $18.50 more a month to keep watching that team and others.

Meno, 42, a Seattle-based financial adviser, was already paying what he considered a hefty amount for ROOT Sports Northwest to watch Kraken and Mariners games. And he’d heard all the excuses for his cable bills continuing to rise: from exorbitant broadcast rights charged to sports networks by teams, to cable companies covering their financial losses from “cord cutter” viewers switching to online streaming services.

But it was the latest version of another well-worn excuse offered up Tuesday by Xfinity in hiking his ROOT Sports costs that blew Meno’s TV fuse: The idea that viewing habits of fans such as himself have been largely subsidized by people that don’t even watch the expensive sports networks they are forced to pay for in cable bundles.

An email from Xfinity to subscribers Tuesday told them they’d have to upgrade to the costliest “Ultimate” package to keep watching ROOT Sports and Kraken, Mariners and Portland Trail Blazers games they’d already been paying for.

But rather than present this as a takeaway for sports fans, the cable company portrayed it as a cost-savings for everybody else. “Because Regional Sports Networks (RSN), like ROOT Sports, drive significant expense for our customers, we’ve removed this channel from your current TV package and will be reducing your RSN fee,” Xfinity’s email stated. “Until this fee reduction goes into effect, you’ll soon see a $8.95 credit in your monthly bill.”

So, about a $9 monthly savings for those who’d paid for ROOT Sports and no longer wish to. But a monthly hike of $18.50 to upgrade and keep the RSN within that highest-tier bundle.

To which Meno immediately blew his whistle and signaled a two-minute penalty for logic abuse.

“I understand Xfinity doesn’t want customers paying for things that they don’t use,” Meno said. “That’s great. I will pay for ROOT Sports. But then don’t make me pay for the 100-plus other channels that I don’t watch. If your logic is that the people that don’t watch them shouldn’t pay for them and the people that do watch should, then great. Wonderful, I love that logic.

“So, don’t make me pay for the Home Shopping Network. Don’t make me pay for QVC, or whatever the other ones are.”

Meno said the “Ultimate” package upgrade would see him receive 185 channels instead of 125 — but he’d maybe only watch about five.

“So, I’d have to pay for 180 channels that I don’t use.”

Meno is, of course, absolutely correct. If he was wrong, you wouldn’t see millions of Americans abandoning cable in favor of cheaper streaming options tailored to exactly the programming they want. Cable and satellite providers are billion-dollar enterprises that have thrived for decades on a bundle system that forces viewers to pay for unwanted extras.

And lately “cord cutters” have told them exactly where to shove those.

The problem for avid TV sports fans is they can’t automatically do the same. Sports programming is more expensive to produce, owing to aforementioned broadcast rights fees charged by teams.

So, streaming services dedicated to sports tend to be vastly more expensive than those for other programming. At times, frustrated sports viewers have found it was better value to stick with cable all along.

Cable and satellite companies know these sports fans are a largely captive audience. And with so many other viewers now dumping cable for streaming, they’ve taken a hard-line approach to negotiations on carrying RSN entities.

Their new, emboldened attitude often involves threatening to dump the RSN altogether — gambling that most viewers won’t care. Or, in the case of Xfinity, they’ll keep the RSN, but only within their highest priced package. Their logic, again, is most viewers won’t care and will stick with their cheaper rate minus sports and resist any urge to cut the cord.

And sports viewers? Heck, they’ll pay anything, the logic goes. So, make them.

Teams hate this because it means fewer viewer eyeballs on them. For the Mariners, it’s a double whammy as they own a majority stake in the RSN that fewer Xfinity customers now will see.

But it also harms the Kraken. They’re trying to make market inroads here and now fewer people will see a product that needs to grow.

Meno said he’d pay a monthly fee for a stand-alone ROOT Sports streaming option.

“I’d rather give my money to ROOT than to Xfinity,” he said.

But that option doesn’t yet exist and might never. A handful of other RSN entities nationwide have attempted stand-alone streaming for prices starting around $30 a month. But finding enough of a sports fan audience willing to pay that has proved a challenge.

And many within the industry don’t see it as a permanent solution.

One idea gaining increased traction, especially in markets where RSN deals are faltering, involves a “back to the future” approach of showing games over the air for free. Teams used to do this before the RSN model took over.

The Kraken’s opponent in Tuesday’s opener, the Vegas Golden Knights, have signed a deal with Scripps Sports — formed last December — to broadcast 69 of their nonnational games on free, over-the-air stations in Nevada and four other adjoining states.

That new partnership also includes a direct-to-consumer streaming plan of those same games for $69.99 for a full season, or $6.99 per contest. The idea is that those without TV access could stream the games on smartphones, tablets or computers.

And the Arizona Coyotes have also signed a deal with Scripps to showcase their games for free to 3 million households in Arizona and Utah.

Those deals were made possible by the bankruptcy and cessation of operations of RSN entities earlier this year in those team’s markets.

Clearly, ROOT Sports remains operational. So, the contractually bound Kraken and Mariners aren’t going anywhere. But make no mistake: Those teams and everybody else with a stake in the future of local televised sports has an eye toward the not-so-distant future.

Especially local sports fans with Xfinity such as Meno, who, for now, plans to keep paying the higher Xfinity rate while he sees what else materializes. Sports and rooting on the local teams are a key part of life for his family, which includes his wife and two young children.

“It’s part of what we enjoy doing,” he said. “It’s just frustrating.”