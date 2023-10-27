SUNRISE, Fla. — A third week of NHL action continued to yield surprises, especially in the Pacific Division. The Edmonton Oilers are in free-fall, the Calgary Flames got booed off the ice, and the Kraken pulled out a late comeback win against Detroit but still dropped two of three and struggled to score against all but the Red Wings.

Meanwhile, Colorado and Boston finally lost, Dallas took its first regulation defeat, and San Jose, well, yeah, it might win a game someday.

So, let’s rank ’em all, not according to their record but where we feel they sat strength-wise entering Friday’s games (last week’s ranking in parentheses).

1. (1) Vegas Golden Knights, 7-0-0

Set record for wins to start season by a defending champion and now taking aim at record 10 consecutive victories by any team to open a campaign.

2. (2) Colorado Avalanche, 6-1-0

Had won an NHL-record 15 consecutive road games dating to last March before Penguins upended them Thursday.

3. (4) Dallas Stars, 4-1-1

Finally took a regulation loss Thursday, to Toronto, failing to match longest season-opening points streak in franchise history.

4. (5) Boston Bruins, 6-0-1

Blew multi-goal lead in final two minutes of regulation in eventual OT loss to Anaheim, but they’ve won 71 of 89 regular-season games since the start of last season.

5. (7) Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2-0

Six goals in first two games for Auston Matthews, then just one in next five contests — though his team keeps rolling with big win over Dallas.

6. (8) New Jersey Devils, 3-2-1

Jack Hughes leads the NHL with 17 points, blossoming into the elite star his No. 1 overall selection in 2019 foreshadowed.

7. (12) New York Rangers, 5-2-0

Who need Igor Shesterkin? Jonathan Quick, age 37, turning back clock with consecutive wins over Kraken and Oilers in which he’s allowed just one goal.

8. (10) Los Angeles Kings, 3-2-1

Anze Kopitar’s multi-point game Wednesday was his career 286th, passing Wayne Gretzky for third on Kings’ all-time list.

9. (3) Carolina Hurricanes, 4-4-0

Were allowing five goals a game until Kraken showed up, but the 35 they’ve yielded in eight games still NHL’s worst.

10. (13) Detroit Red Wings, 5-2-1

Alex DeBrincat leads the league with nine goals, but his previously red-hot team is on two-game losing streak started by the Kraken.

11. (11) Florida Panthers, 3-3-0

Coach Paul Maurice got Panthers prepared for Kraken by putting them through a training camp-style practice Thursday as they enter a period of just two games in nine days.

12. (15) Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-2-2

Steven Stamkos moved past Bobby Hull into seventh spot on the NHL’s all-time power-play-goal list with 196.

13. (17) Vancouver Canucks, 4-2-0

Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, not to be outdone by younger brother Jack, assisted on the game-winner Tuesday for a Vancouver team looking like an actual playoff contender.

14. (6) Edmonton Oilers, 1-5-1

The scary thing is, Connor McDavid didn’t get hurt until after most of this stunningly bad record was stumbled into.

15. (14) Ottawa Senators, 3-4-0

Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom was carted off the ice because of a concussion Thursday during team’s third consecutive loss, and blue liner Thomas Chabot broke a hand and is out four to six weeks.

16. (9) Calgary Flames, 2-5-1

Nikita Zadorov felt compelled to apologize to home fans who booed Flames on Thursday after a shutout loss — their fourth in a row in which they’ve been outscored 15-4.

17. (16) Minnesota Wild, 3-3-1

Ryan Hartman managed the league’s first five-point game this season in a win over Edmonton.

18. (22) Winnipeg Jets, 4-3-0

Jets have won two in a row despite coach Rick Bowness being on a leave of absence after his wife suffered a seizure.

19. (23) Philadelphia Flyers, 4-2-1

Bobby Brink scored his first two career goals in same game, becoming the 16th Flyers’ player to do that — and only the fourth in the past 30 years.

20. (18) Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-4-0

Team is stumbling, but Tristan Jarry notched a 31-save shutout Thursday to end Colorado’s season-opening win streak at six.

21. (19) New York Islanders, 3-2-1

Finally played some games after the NHL’s slowest schedule start, and the losses are starting to pile up as many expected.

22. (20) Nashville Predators, 3-4-0

Goalie Juuse Saros has 74 wins since 2021-22, second-most in the NHL behind the Rangers’ Shesterkin. Rest of the team, not so good.

23. (24) St. Louis Blues, 3-2-1

Doug Armstrong reached his 1,000th game as GM, third-most in franchise history and NHL’s longest active tenure.

24. (21) Seattle Kraken, 2-4-2

Have scored 12 goals combined in their two victories, six in their other half-dozen contests.

25. (25) Arizona Coyotes, 3-3-0

Travis Dermott put money where mouth is supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Could have seen his two-way salary of $800,000 cut to $450,000 had Coyotes demoted him to AHL for defying a since-reversed league rule about wearing Pride tape on his stick.

26. (28) Anaheim Ducks, 3-4-0

Leo Carlsson, age 18 years and 304 days, became third-youngest player in franchise history to record a multi-point game as Ducks rallied to stun Boston in OT and hand Bruins first loss.

27. (26) Buffalo Sabres, 3-4-0

There’s already controversy around rookie goalie Devon Levi, who got hurt after losing three of his first four games and has seen Eric Comrie perform well in his absence.

28. (31) Montreal Canadiens, 4-2-1

Won’t make playoffs, but bounce-back after Kirby Dach’s season-ending injury has been mighty impressive.

29. (30) Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2-2

Clearly, it was former coach Mike Babcock holding them back this entire time.

30. (29) Washington Capitals, 2-3-1

After going without a shot in consecutive games last week for first time in career, Alex Ovechkin had 14 of them against the Maple Leafs this week and picked up first two goals of season his past two contests.

31. (27) Chicago Blackhawks, 2-5-0

This was fun while it lasted, but yeah, regardless of Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks won’t be good for a while.

32. (32) San Jose Sharks, 0-6-1

Kraken might need to run the table on these guys to have a shot at the playoffs.