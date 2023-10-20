A second week of NHL play has gone a long way toward revealing some teams that might have been slightly underrated and others that were inflated a bit too much by summerlong hype.

These power rankings (with last week’s in parentheses) reflect some of that, such as the Vegas Golden Knights showing few signs of any Stanley Cup hangover while the Colorado Avalanche are indicating they’ve shaken theirs off from a year ago.

Meanwhile, no, we aren’t giving up on the Edmonton Oilers after four games, though they’ll need to earn their way back into the top-five. Some teams, such as Detroit and Ottawa, appear poised to make leaps this season. Others, such as the Buffalo Sabres, need to show they can win when it matters — not merely when they’re already de facto eliminated. Strength of schedule matters as well in these rankings.

As for the Kraken? Well, where do we start? By scoring goals. And not just in one game. This was always a tough opening schedule, true, but scoring only once and notching just one point combined against Nashville and St. Louis sounded some early alarm bells only they can shut off.

1. (4) Vegas Golden Knights, 5-0-0

Just tied NHL record for defending champs by winning five straight to open season, joining 1985-86 Oilers and — wowza! — the 1920-21 Ottawa Senators.

2. (9) Colorado Avalanche, 4-0-0

Logan O’Connor scored a short-handed goal against the Kraken, then did it again against Chicago for team looking like a Central Division juggernaut.

3. (1) Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2-0

Brady Skjei led all NHL defensemen with six points after the first four games, but got shut down by Kraken.

4. (6) Dallas Stars, 2-0-1

Jake Oettinger has a .943 save percentage and a 1.58 goals against average in all three games for a Stars team still finding its offensive rhythm.

5. (7) Boston Bruins, 3-0-0

Oh yeah, these guys did set the NHL record with 135 points last season. On pace for 164.

6. (2) Edmonton Oilers, 1-3-0

Our pick as Stanley Cup champs getting outscored 17-11 their first four games is just as we drew it up.

7. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-2-0

Auston Matthews opened season with a pair of hat-tricks that had fans planning Stanley Cup parade route again until Leafs lost at home to lowly Chicago.

8. (5) New Jersey Devils, 1-1-1

Coach Lindy Ruff was upset the Devils started slowly in all three home games — each decided by just one goal — and hopes things get sorted out on the road.

9. (10) Calgary Flames, 2-1-1

Nazem Kadri has just one assist in four games, yet Flames still racking up early points — which is bad news for Kraken in Pacific Division.

10. (11) Los Angeles Kings, 2-1-1

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of goals just 12 seconds apart — third fastest in franchise history — on Thursday.

11. (12) Florida Panthers, 2-2-0

Defeated Maple Leafs on Thursday in Eastern Conference Final rematch.

12. (8) New York Rangers, 2-2-0

Maybe it wasn’t the coach? Ugly home loss to Nashville must have new bench boss Peter Laviolette wondering what he’s gotten himself into.

13. (20) Detroit Red Wings, 3-1-0

Kraken must be thrilled that “easiest” game on upcoming road trip starts with swagger filled Detroit squad led by newcomer Alex DeBrincat’s team-high five goals and eight points.

14. (22) Ottawa Senators, 3-1-0

Josh Norris returned to lineup after a 270-day absence due to shoulder injury and promptly scored twice.

15. (13) Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-2-1

They’ve allowed an average of four goals a game but hanging in there while awaiting expected December return of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

16. (16) Minnesota Wild, 2-2-0

Marc-Andre Fleury got standing road ovation after defeating Canadiens’ counterpart Sam Motembeault in first head-to-head clash in Montreal between native Quebec goalies since Fleury beat Jose Theodore in January 2006.

17. (18) Vancouver Canucks, 2-2-0

Blowout of Oilers in season opener and competitive play since shows they’re no longer division pushovers and could hamper Kraken playoff hopes.

18. (17) Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-2-0

Breathing sigh of relief that defenseman Kris Letang — averaging 24 nightly minutes — and forward Noel Acciari both cleared for practice Friday as team has little salary cap space for injury replacements.

19. (24) New York Islanders, 2-0-0

Only team in league to play just twice is about to find out in a millisecond they won’t run the table.

20. (21) Nashville Predators, 2-3-0

They’ve allowed one goal total in both wins, 14 in three losses. So, again, all about what side of the bed goalie Juuse Saros wakes up on.

21. (14) Seattle Kraken, 1-3-1

Two goals scored per game on average? Awful. Wait, they’ve scored 70% of them in just one game? Let’s talk in a month.

22. (15) Winnipeg Jets, 1-3-0

Connor Hellebuyck has a save percentage of .843 in three games, Laurent Brossoit is at .846 in the other. Enough said.

23. (27) Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1-0

First place in their division and hammered the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Yep, we predicted it.

24. (23) St. Louis Blues, 1-1-1

Scored twice against the Kraken, three times combined against everybody else. Detecting an early problem here.

25. (26) Arizona Coyotes, 2-2-0

Logan Cooley, drafted one spot ahead of Shane Wright last year at No. 3 overall, became the third Arizona player to notch at least four points in his first four games.

26. (19) Buffalo Sabres, 1-3-0

Nine goals in four games for a young team lacking intensity at crucial moments and still learning to win when it actually matters in the standings.

27. (28) Chicago Blackhawks, 2-3-0

Who didn’t enjoy seeing No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and his team beat the Maple Leafs in Toronto? Bedard opening his career with five road games, second most in NHL history.

28. (31) Anaheim Ducks, 2-1-0

Leo Carlsson, age 18 and the No. 2 overall pick in last summer’s draft, made his NHL debut on Thursday and scored against Dallas.

29. (25) Washington Capitals, 1-2-0

Somehow beat Calgary, but outscored 10-1 in other games and looking as bad as everybody thought they’d be.

30. (29) Columbus Blue Jackets, 1-2-0

Boone Jenner has three goals and Johnny Gaudreau — paid nearly three times as much — has zero. Hope Gaudreau still likes the local zoo.

31. (30) Montreal Canadiens, 1-1-1

Started well but season already over after devastating injury to Kirby Dach.

32. (32) San Jose Sharks, 0-3-1

Looking more like chum every day despite somehow earning a point off Colorado.