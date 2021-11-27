It’s hard to believe the NHL season is already a quarter of the way through. Most clubs have played 20 games by now — the official quarter mark — and we have a decent read on most squads.

There’s been surprises, both good and bad, in the league’s first “full” season since COVID-19 put the league on hold in early 2020. It’s the first season of 32 teams, with the Seattle Kraken in tow. It’s the year the Islanders are finally, for real, not playing any games at Nassau.

COVID still has a presence in the league. The Senators and Islanders have had recent outbreaks while teams from Seattle to Washington to Chicago have dealt with isolated incidents. It’s still shaping the direction of the season, and with the Olympics upcoming, still the major story in the NHL.

That all said, here are some thoughts on where the NHL and its squads stand at the quarter way mark.

Pleasant surprise

Anaheim Ducks

Are the Ducks going to keep this up at a regular, sustainable pace? Probably not. But they were 11-7-3 entering Saturday and are fun and exciting and the Pacific is bad, and these early season points do mean something, especially as other Western foes fail to put together wins. The Ducks had lost three in a row but are still 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. That’s what a good start can do for a team; they have a little bit of a cushion.

Unpleasant surprise

Montreal Canadiens

There’s no way around how disappointing the Canadiens have been less than a season after making it to the Stanley Cup Final. They entered Saturday gaining points in only .273 percent of their games, the second-lowest mark in the NHL. Christian Dvorak, their big acquisition, has been outscored 17-9 when on the ice in five-on-five play. There’s a bunch of numbers that tell you the Habs have been bad.

Winners

Sergei Bobrovsky: What a comeback year for the Panthers goalie, who’s been a huge part of Florida’s torrid start to the season. He entered Saturday night with the third-best save percentage in the league at .936 after being below .910 in his previous two seasons with the Panthers.

Calgary Flames: If anyone said the Flames would be a juggernaut at the start of the season it was probably wishful thinking. A contender, sure, but the way the Flames have come out of the gate has been impressive. Given the weak bottom of the Pacific, too, they’ve probably already done enough to coast the rest of the way. Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar are suddenly ace goalies, and Andrew Mangiapane is an elite scorer.

Rookies: What a fun year to watch some of the most exciting young players in the game. Seth Jarvis is one, then Trevor Zegras, but also the two Detroit rookies, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, are sparking some hope there. Cole Sillinger in Columbus and Michael Bunting in Toronto have also established roles, while Rem Pitlick has shown flashes in Minnesota.

Losers

Vancouver Canucks: There’s no good answers for what’s going on in Vancouver. Entering Saturday the Canucks had just six wins in 21 games, the worst penalty kill in the league, and the seventh-fewest goals scored. It’s a team that expected to compete and the fanbase is antsy. It doesn’t feel like things will get fixed by just hoping it all goes away.

Senators defense: Out of defensemen who have played at least 100 minutes entering Wednesday night, the Senators have five of the top nine worst defenders in the league by Corsi rating. Now, a lot of the Sens’ issues this year also stem from a stretch where they had 10 games postponed due to a COVID breakout. But for a team that maybe showed some flashes at the end of last season, things have only gotten worse.

Bruins’ scheduling: It’s hard to get into a routine when you’re not playing and that’s exactly what the Bruins have had to deal with so far. Their three stretches of four days between games is tied for the most in the league with the Islanders, who had a wacky schedule waiting for their arena to open.

Team most likely to turn it around

New York Islanders

The Islanders have been to back-to-back Stanley Cup semifinals yet find themselves on the outside looking in, in the midst of an eight-game losing streak entering Saturday night. The Islanders had to play 12 games on the road before opening their new arena and getting used to it, then had a COVID outbreak that took several players out of the lineup. Ilya Sorokin has been really good in net. They have the pieces to turn it around.

Team most likely to be a pretender

St. Louis Blues

The Blues won their first five games and looked unstoppable. Since that time they’ve lost eight of their next 17 games. More than a quarter of their goals have come on the power play, and they’ve scored eight goals more than their expected goals for. Feels like they could trend downward kind of suddenly.

Too-early awards predictions

Vezina: Jacob Markstrom | Calder: Trevor Zegras | Hart: Connor McDavid