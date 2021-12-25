The NHL isn’t on pause the way it was nearly two years ago. This time, there are more positive COVID-19 cases but less urgency to halt play.

That last time, on March 12, 2020, the world was just figuring out what COVID-19 was. The NBA went on pause, MLB stopped spring training, and finally, the NHL called it off, too.

Eventually, they ended the season early and went to a postseason bubble split between Toronto and Edmonton. Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup Final. The next season, mostly with no fans, ended with the same result.

This was supposed to be the year the league went back to normal, and until mid-December, it did. Then omicron found its way to North America and the league postponed more than 50 games and extended the holiday break. Then, the league announced games Monday would also be postponed.

After the last Kraken game, a loss to Edmonton on Dec. 18, captain Mark Giordano talked about how similar this felt to the last time COVID overtook the NHL. In some ways, it does; The creeping feeling that no matter how many postponements or protocols it tries, the NHL’s destiny is to take another break and ride out this wave.

Other sports have gone about it differently: The NFL stopped testing asymptomatic players. That won’t happen in the NHL, with seven clubs in Canada where protocols are stricter.

This time the NHL can make up some of the postponed games easily with the three-week span in February that was going to be used as a break for the Olympics. Since NHL players are no longer going to Beijing, they have that time to make up games; it’s now a matter of arena availability.

The Kraken have Climate Pledge Arena open for most of February and two home games to make up. Their challenge might be getting games made up with Canadian teams. The league stopped all cross-border games before the holiday break, and given ever-changing border protocols, the league might have to reorganize a bit going forward as well.

Enhanced protocols were implemented through Jan. 7. It wouldn’t be surprising if it extends that for the rest of the season or at least until omicron slows down.

Given the schedule might keep getting scrambled and finishing a complete slate will be complicated, its going to make sneaking into the playoff picture even more difficult heading into January. The last time the league paused, albeit for months, teams that had been on a hot streak such as Philadelphia were halted, and the postseason turned out to be a different animal entirely.

This league pause likely won’t be a season-ending break like last time. This time, the world knows what COVID is and there are already protocols compared to making them up on the fly. The NHL has already lost revenue and is going to do whatever it can to get games in, especially with the February schedule opening up.

World Juniors primer

Matty Beniers is an alternate captain for the USA, looking to earn a second consecutive gold medal. But he’s not the only Kraken prospect representing their country at World Juniors these next few weeks.

Ville Ottavainen will man the blue line as one of the defenders for Team Finland. Seattle Thunderbirds defender Samuel Knazko will also represent Team Slovakia.

World Juniors are in Edmonton for the second year in a row, where 10 countries will compete, all filled with NHL prospects. Here’s one thought on each team:

USA: Matty Beniers only produced three points last time out, but as one of only five returners for the United States, he seems determined to make a larger impact.

Canada: 17-year-old Connor Bedard, the likely No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft, should be an interesting player. Buffalo’s No. 1 overall pick — and Beniers’ teammate — Owen Power will lead the blue line.

Sweden: One of the favorites in the tournament. William Eklund joins a power line with Alexander Holtz and Oskar Olausson.

Finland: After winning bronze last year, Finland has brought back most of its squad. Toronto prospect Topi Niemela is as dynamic a defender as they come in this tournament.

Czech Republic: Montreal prospect Jan Mysak will likely captain the Czechs in his third World Juniors. He’ll be one of the more fun players to watch.

Switzerland: Defender Lian Bichsel is a legitimate NHL prospect and Lorenzo Canonica is a strong scorer, but the Swiss need a better performance than being outscored 20-5 a year ago.

Russia: Without no Russian-league players from Russia, it made the surprising move to leave home Edmonton prospect Matvey Petrov. Goalie and Nashville prospect Yaroslav Askarov has a lot of experience and could sneak Russia on the podium.

Germany: Germany got a rough break last year with COVID cases after building what many believed would be their best junior team ever. Tim Stutzle and JJ Peterka aren’t there this time, but they’re still a dark horse.

Austria: Last time out Marco Rossi made the overwhelmed Austrians worth watching. Without him, they’re not projected to do any better.

Slovakia: 17-year-old defenseman Simon Nemec could be a top draft pick, so this is a big showcase for him.