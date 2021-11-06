It’s kind of funny how misfortune allowed the Golden Knights to add one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league.

Vegas has $30 million wrapped up in four players either on long-term injured reserve or about to be. Usually, that would spell disaster.

Instead, the Golden Knights were able to add Jack Eichel and his $10 million per year. A first overall selection in 2015 to the Buffalo Sabres, Eichel was the captain by 23 years old and the face of the franchise.

If not for a relationship dissipated by the team refusing to allow him the surgery he wanted for his herniated disc, perhaps there was still a future for Eichel in Buffalo. Maybe not, though, since that’s been a directionless franchise for some time.

Instead, as they’ve seemingly done every chance they’ve had since entering the league in 2017-18, the Golden Knights took advantage, adding Eichel to the mix on the ice, on the salary cap, and on long-term injured reserve.

Vegas still has to do a lot to get under the cap and get Eichel onto the roster.

Advertising

Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, two of the Knights’ multiple marquee forwards, are on long-term injured reserve. They’re going to be back eventually, and it’s not like Vegas will want to bury them longer than they have to, especially as the Golden Knights have struggled to score a bit this season.

That pair, along with Eichel and Jake Bischoff, combines for over $10 million in salary relief on the LTIR. William Karlsson is also expected to be out until December.

Between his prognosis and Pacioretty expected back from his broken foot by the end of November, decisions are coming for Vegas. Eichel’s return projections vary, but at the least, he is expected to be ready for the postseason. He has stated he is aiming for a return by the Olympics in February.

With the entire roster healthy — which doesn’t really happen in the NHL — the Golden Knights are projected to be $10.3 million over the cap.

But the Golden Knights are taking that gamble — get it, they’re in Vegas — with the idea that it’ll figure itself out.

Advertising

The way things have gone historically for the Knights, it probably will.

The Tampa Bay Lightning proved last season there’s always a way. Undaunted by cap circumcision allegations, they kept top forward Nikita Kucherov on LTIR until the very first day of the playoffs, when the salary cap isn’t a factor anymore.

That they made the bet they could be a strong postseason team without Kucherov and won a Cup anyways could be a signal to the league, as well; there’s a way around the cap, but you have to be good enough in the first place.

On paper, the Golden Knights certainly are. Vegas has been the favorite to win the Pacific this entire time, even with a blah start to the season, entering Saturday night with a negative-five goal differential.

There are some simple things the Knights can do to alleviate being sent to cap hell, including sending down both Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg to AHL Henderson, but some trades are inevitable. Evgenii Dadonov seems unavoidable. They might have a tough choice to make on Reilly Smith.

These are the choices teams want to have to make though, because that means they’re getting Stone and Pacioretty and Karlsson and Eichel in their top six. Every other team in the Pacific can only dream of that.

Advertising

Calgary was the other major player for Eichel, and lost out. The Flames are off to a torrid start kind of out of nowhere, and it may have been worse for teams like the Kraken and others on the playoff bubble in the Pacific if the Flames were handed a shot in the arm like that. Vegas was already supposed to be there; they’re just scarier now.

McDavid does it again

It feels like at least once per week Connor McDavid does something absolutely out of a video game, and he did it again on Friday night.

In the Oilers’ 6-5 overtime win over the New York Rangers, McDavid tied the game at five in the third period and did it entirely on his own. With shades of Bobby Orr, he dangled through four Rangers players in front of him and was in alone to beat the goalie.

“It’s the best goal I have ever seen,” said Zach Hyman told reporters after the game.

He’s not overhyping it. It’ll be the top goal in the league the entire season.

“It’s probably not the best idea to take on four guys every night,” McDavid told reporters, “but the situation was just kind of weird. Everyone was kind of coming up, I was coming down the pipe … Just tried to make a play.”

Sponsored

Welcome to the Firebirds

Next season, if all goes according to plan, the Kraken will have a much easier time bringing players up from the AHL.

This season they are splitting the Charlotte affiliate with the Florida Panthers, but the bigger issue is the distance. They were supposed to have the Palm Springs club at their disposal, but the pandemic slowed down arena construction.

On Friday, the Coachella City Firebirds announced their branding, one step closer to some relief for the Kraken.

Completion of the arena is projected for October 2022, and the team begins play in 2022-23 as the 32nd AHL franchise.