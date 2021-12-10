It would be fair for anyone to be surprised by the uproar Nathan Bastian’s recent return to New Jersey caused.

After all, the Devils forward has only nine goals in his NHL career. But after he was selected by the Kraken in the NHL expansion draft, though, a significant portion of Devils fans were devastated.

Count Bastian among them.

The 23-year-old tried to make it work in Seattle, but after what he called a “frustrating” Kraken stint, he was thrilled that the Devils wanted him back.

“I was hoping. I don’t think I expected anything,” Bastian said in a phone interview this week. “They didn’t owe me anything. They were doing well without me and already filled spots.”

Bastian is quite popular online, including more than 12,000 followers on Instagram. For a player who is still looking to make an impact in the NHL, he’s beloved in New Jersey, and on the internet.

His Instagram profile photo is a crude Microsoft paint-made image of himself. First he had one with the Devils; then, when selected by the Kraken, he changed it to one in a Kraken uniform. Finally, once back with the Devils, he went back to another version of the image.

“I don’t know, people just kind of send them to me,” Bastian said of the image, while he was with the Kraken. “It’s cool, though. I think it started when I was in junior. … I’m not exactly sure who made it. Somebody just always sends it to me. I don’t know why, but it’s really fun. It’s kind of evolved, but it’s just, always kind of been there.”

When Bastian had to face the Devils in the fifth game of Seattle’s season, he said he “didn’t enjoy it” even though he had been looking forward to matchup. “I didn’t really want to leave, it was weird.”

Bastian said he was frustrated that he didn’t establish a role with the Kraken, even within a lineup that seemingly is always changing.

So even as he boarded a flight from Seattle to join the Devils in Nashville, where they were playing, he couldn’t get over that his situation was about to change for the better.

“My priority is to play hockey, so it was a humbling experience,” said Bastian of his time with the Kraken. “It feels good to be back here. … I didn’t really know what the plan was, at all, it was frustrating that whatever I did wasn’t enough.”

Bastian had one goal and one assist in 12 games with the Kraken before being waived.

Bastian’s possessions, including his car, remain in Seattle, but the Devils are handling all that. He’s thankful and excited to focus on hockey.

Having missed just 18 games for the Devils since last season, he feels like “he never really left.”

“We’re playing every other day, so it seems like we have a lot of time on our hands but we’re really only playing or resting,” Bastian said. “So it’s really nice they can figure all that sort of stuff out.”

Bastian said he enjoyed being a part of the Kraken franchise’s startup, and seeing what an expansion team was like, and added that “we had a ton of attention, which was really cool.” But his part-time role weighed on him.

Now back in New Jersey, feeling comfortable once again, he’s excited to focus on building his game.

“It really put things into perspective for me,” he said. “It keeps me on my toes now, I don’t feel as comfortable in the league as I did before. The process on waivers, that doesn’t feel good. I didn’t feel anything like that before. But in the end, the whole thing was the best worst thing to happen to me.”

Coaching carousel under way

Not that one coaching change actually changes much overnight, or that one December regular-season game cures all problems, but hearing Canucks fans chant “Bruce, there it is!” as Bruce Boudreau led Vancouver to a win his first game sure was a vibe-setter.

The Canucks won their first two games in the Boudreau era, defeating the Kings and the Bruins.

The Flyers have had a different experience after firing Alain Vigneault the same day. Now led by Mike Yeo, the Flyers dropped two games to increase their losing streak to eight entering Friday.

Perhaps they turn it around and the Canucks flounder again, but it’s interesting to compare the two after making moves on the same day.

Coyotes arena situation in disarray

When the Coyotes arrive in Seattle for their Dec. 21 game against the Kraken, they might ask to stay for a while.

The Coyotes had reportedly paid all their bills to the city of Glendale and the state of Arizona in full Thursday, but it feels like the saga might not be over.

The Coyotes had until Dec. 20 to pay off more than $1.3 million in taxes to the state and $250,000 to the city before being kicked out of Gila River Arena. This already was slated to be their last season in Glendale after the city ended lease negotiations.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday said there are no plans for the team to relocate.