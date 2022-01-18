Inside the NHL

The past three Kraken games demonstrated why any summer autopsy of what went wrong this season can’t be signed off on until it looks beyond the goaltending.

Sure, the simplistic explanation for the Kraken looking more like a lottery team instead of the hoped-for .500 contender is because the goalies — particularly Philipp Grubauer — haven’t stopped enough pucks. Just take some advanced statistics showing the goalies have allowed 28 more goals than expected this season, normalize that to zero to wipe out most of the team’s negative-36 goal differential and — voilà! — you’ve got about a .500 squad.

Well, no. Hockey isn’t that simple. Advanced stats are great for confirming things, such as Grubauer having a poor season even though he’s looked better lately — including his backstopping of Monday afternoon’s 3-2 shootout win over Chicago.

But advanced stats also must be applied within context. And it’s when folks start calculating team wins and losses based on a half-season’s worth of advanced metrics by one player that we get into trouble.

Want some stats for why the Kraken are 11-23-4?

They’ve scored two goals or fewer in 20 of those 38 games. Historical NHL data tells us teams scoring a maximum of two goals win only about 25% of the time. So you’d assume about a 5-15 mark in those 20 games even with average Kraken goaltending.

Thus, even if you split the remaining 18 games at 9-9 — generous, given the Kraken’s actual performances — that’s a 14-24 record.

Come to think of it, that’s nearly the Kraken’s actual 11-27 mark. Yes, the team is technically 11-23-4, but overtime losses are still defeats.

So yeah, maybe on paper the Kraken would have a few more wins with better goaltending. But to think this would be a .500 team fighting for a playoff spot had Grubauer not allowed a bunch of weak goals early is a trap the team’s brain trust can’t be fooled into.

Don’t believe it? The past three Kraken games, goalies Grubauer and Chris Driedger allowed just two goals each time. But the Kraken scored two or fewer in all three games and wound up winning just once — and barely, at that — in that shootout over Chicago.

So even with their goalies playing about as expected, the Kraken rarely generate enough offense to win. And this isn’t all from losing Brandon Tanev, Jaden Schwartz and now Morgan Geekie. This goal-scoring dearth has been around since early in the season.

The Kraken had a four-game October stretch at Columbus, Philadelphia and New Jersey and at home vs. Vancouver, in which they scored two goals or fewer each time and lost all four. They scored two or fewer in nine of their first 16 contests and dropped all nine.

So this has been a seasonlong problem.

Advanced metrics show the Kraken tracking exactly at the number of goals they’d be “expected” to score. Meaning, they aren’t really missing chances. They just aren’t creating them to begin with.

As for the goalies, let’s dig deeper.

One of the best advanced goaltending metrics is Goals Saved Above Expected, or GSAx. It measures shot quality and determines whether the netminder was “expected” to stop the puck.

Grubauer has a minus-24.92 score, meaning he’s allowed 25 more goals than the metrics expect.

However, a quick glance at his game-by-game GSAx stats shows 18 of those 25 “extra” goals he allowed came on nights the Kraken scored two or fewer. They had two goals in seven games, one goal in five and got blanked in two others.

It gets worse if you throw in a Nov. 19 home loss to Colorado in which the Kraken scored three times but trailed 7-0 with 11 minutes to play.

If you include that game, nearly 20 of the 25 goals “above expected” that Grubauer allowed came in games largely unwinnable because of the lack of Kraken offense.

We can view it a different way. Of those 25 goals too many Grubauer allowed, 14 came in just five of his 28 games.

One was a 6-1 loss in Philadelphia the Kraken got run out of the rink in, while another came in relief of Driedger in that 7-3 home shellacking by Colorado. The Kraken weren’t winning those games regardless of Grubauer’s performance.

Another game found them trailing Chicago 3-0 with under six minutes to play. You’ll rarely win in that situation. The fourth of those games was a 6-1 loss to the Penguins in which the Kraken sleepwalked through the opening six minutes and yielded three goals — one off a deflection and another when Sidney Crosby was left unmarked for a rebound. It’s doubtful the Kraken win that one even with standout goaltending.

Perhaps the lone game of those five that might have been reversed was a 7-4 loss to Anaheim in which Grubauer allowed multiple soft goals and the Ducks scored two empty-netters at the end.

Still, we’ve just accounted for 56% of those goals Grubauer allegedly should have stopped and found maybe one extra victory denied because of it.

During the nine-game losing streak, the Kraken scored two goals or fewer in six contests. The team’s netminders allowed no more than four goals — discounting empty-netters with the goalie pulled — in eight of the games yet still lost all of them.

So there’s obviously plenty more playing into this. And as the season progresses, some issues will continue resolving themselves while the more pertinent ones will linger like a red alert.

Sure, the Kraken are paying their netminders enough money to steal a few more wins now and then. But we just saw three consecutive games of what Kraken goaltending is supposed to be, and the team barely went 1-2.

Grubauer and Driedger aren’t Dominik Hasek and Martin Brodeur. It’s plain unrealistic to expect goalies to hold opponents to one goal in a majority of games simply to avoid overtime.

No argument from me that the goaltending has generally been disappointing. But just as the netminders have begun figuring things out, the Kraken players shooting the puck will need to do the same.

Otherwise, don’t expect too big a boost to the team’s record. Nor for the recently ended losing streak to be the final one to test this first-year franchise’s resolve.