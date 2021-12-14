Inside the NHL

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Last week’s release of annual Forbes valuations for NHL teams made me chuckle remembering early discussions of bringing major professional hockey to Seattle.

Namely, back in 2015 when the debate began in earnest about whether an NHL franchise might precede an NBA team inside a new arena — the location of which wasn’t yet decided — there was angst about hockey “penciling out” financially. Remember, it was assumed an expansion franchise would cost $300 million to $400 million.

Jaws dropped when the 2015 price for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights was announced at $500 million. And jaws practically dislocated a few years later when the Kraken’s expansion fee was $650 million.

Well, not to worry. According to Forbes, at least, the Kraken franchise is now valued at $875 million. That’s astounding when considered the team is but one-third through its inaugural season. So, yeah, it has penciled out.

And remember, Forbes is often criticized for being conservative with its team values. I’ve rarely seen a franchise in any sport sell for less than Forbes pegs it at, which you’d rather be the case as an owner.

And we usually don’t get many team sales to compare with Forbes rankings. Typically, as Forbes pointed out, those sales not involving the troubled Arizona Coyotes saw teams valued at roughly four times their annual revenue.

But the Pittsburgh Penguins just sold to Fenway Sports Group this month for $900 million — 4 1/2 times their revenue intake. The Kraken play in a metro area twice the size with a broader television reach and newer arena.

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said he doesn’t pay attention to the valuations and is more concerned with Kraken fans having a positive experience on game nights.

That isn’t always easy considering the team launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, something Leiweke termed “the biggest challenge of my professional career.”

Still, the Kraken sit 13th of 32 NHL teams in the Forbes rankings, which again, is great considering they launched with a unique ownership structure at Climate Pledge that — when proposed — created a bit of a fuss over whether tenant teams would be able to share in the wealth.

Remember, the Kraken don’t own their arena. The City of Seattle does. But the Kraken owners invested in the arena rebuild and have a stake in the revenue-sharing setup.

Also, as the Forbes rankings make clear, the league as a whole is benefiting from new U.S. television deals with ESPN and Turner Sports, increased sponsorship opportunities and from new arenas and makeovers. And from fans again buying tickets to now reopened arenas.

The NHL, more than any major pro sport, depends on ticket revenue because it derives less money from national TV. Forbes attributes the Kraken’s high ranking largely to its 17,151 sold-out tickets per game.

One area worth keeping an eye on with the Kraken is the value of those tickets. As season-ticket holders complaining in online forums have noted, the resale price of Kraken seats has dropped significantly since opening night.

Now it’s all relative. They still have the highest priced resale seats in the NHL. But those third-party sale prices experiencing an adjustment.

I checked with Ticket IQ in New York, which uses proprietary software to track the average list price of 90% of tickets sold on the secondary market. Ticket IQ said asking prices for Kraken tickets dropped from $492 on opening night to $352 in mid-November and $325 as of this week.

That’s a 34% decline in two months.

Ticket IQ spokesperson Greg Cohen said list prices for tickets by NHL teams overall remains largely unchanged — going from $168 to $171.

Just looking at those average NHL figures, it’s clear the Kraken prices — $34 above the next-highest Toronto Maple Leafs seats — were in a different stratosphere to begin with and had much more room to drop.

Still, if the average Kraken ticket actually sold for $325 on resale exchanges, most fans would be getting face value or higher for their seats, and you wouldn’t hear griping. But remember, that’s the list price. Actual sale prices are not as uniformly tracked and often are lower, especially closer to game time.

TicketMaster’s website Tuesday had two prime lower bowl club seats 11 rows behind the Kraken bench for Saturday’s game against Edmonton listed for resale at $200 apiece. Other seats nearby, as expected, were going for $300 or more. The question remains whether those pricier seats can sell that high as the game approaches.

Just to be clear: The Kraken already sold these seats. We’re discussing season-ticket holders selling them again on secondary platforms, which determines their actual market value. This really becomes an issue only if that value falls well below what season-ticket holders paid, which might entice some not to renew their plans. Still, we’re probably quite a ways from that happening. Not all season-ticket holders care about resale. Many just want guaranteed seats to games they plan to attend.

One reason Kraken seats dropped undoubtedly is their disappointing 9-15-2 record entering Tuesday.

Leiweke said the pandemic adds challenges such as vaccine mandates and crowd avoidance likely impacting resale demand. The resale market can also be impacted by visiting fans avoiding COVID-era travel.

For now, Leiweke said the number of fans actually in the building remains high relative to other teams. And fan enthusiasm is on loud display.

“I’ve really got to hand it to our fans supporting us the way they have,” he said. “They’ve been tremendous.”

It’s worth mentioning that owning season tickets isn’t a license to print money. If a resale side business was the goal of some fans, well, any businessperson will tell you there’s risk to any endeavor. Ticket prices go up and down. But sure, fans always want their season tickets to retain value. Which is why the Kraken can’t take forever to build a contender.

So it’s worth keeping an eye on, as I know fans are chirping about it.

As for what folks were chatting about in previous years, that hockey couldn’t pay for itself in Seattle, well the Forbes estimates disprove that. The Penguins sale disproves that. It just took a lot of money to get an arena built and plenty of concert music between hockey games to offset construction costs.

And a little more winning would likely go a long way toward cementing a Kraken business plan that appears to already be paying off big.