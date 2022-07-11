With last week’s NHL draft in Montreal now complete, Seattle Times hockey writers Geoff Baker and Kate Shefte took a look at some of the issues arising out of the selections made by the team.

The Kraken made headlines Thursday when former consensus No. 1 overall pick Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs fell all the way to them at No. 4. And Friday’s final six rounds were also busy, with four second-round selections by the Kraken, two third rounders and 10 picks total.

Here’s how they saw it.

A lot of people have been giving the Kraken “A” grades for winning the draft. Is that deserved?

SHEFTE: The Kraken received A’s from Yahoo Sports and The Athletic and “winner” status from ESPN and The Sporting News. The consensus was Matty Beniers and Shane Wright make an intriguing combination up the middle and 49th overall pick Jagger Firkus could have been a first-rounder. Yahoo’s Ian Kennedy theorized third-rounder Ty Nelson “could become a steal.”

There was some speculation the Kraken would use a few picks for other purposes, but they entered the draft with 12 picks and left with 11 prospects. The Kraken are still filling out a whole organization largely from scratch, so no argument there. They had a lot to work with and got a little of everything. At this early stage, the experts seem to think the team took some good gambles.

BAKER: I’d probably give an “A” had they drafted Wright and a bunch of pylons. In all seriousness, there was luck involved, so GM Ron Francis can’t get total credit. But landing Wright enabled Francis to take chances, which I believe he did with Firkus. Great shot or not, a 158-pounder is an NHL gamble.

Advertising

Same with high schooler Ben MacDonald. The Kraken could have gone through the motions with those fourth- and fifth-round picks, but the packaged them in a trade for a third-round chance on a youngster dominating lesser-watched levels. I also liked their second-round Finnish picks, including another goaltender to go with Russian junior Semyon Vyazovoy. They’re loaded with European scouts so might as well use their expertise.

You can’t always play it safe if you want to win. Teams wanting to separate need differentiating talent. Once Wright fell into their laps, the Kraken had a relative “sure thing” and used that security to go bolder.

Did the Kraken take significant steps in this draft at addressing the shortcomings of last season’s team?

BAKER: Not for this coming season. A former baseball GM and longtime scout once told me there’s a world of difference between “prospects” and “proven major league players.” Now, hockey differs from baseball in that top-drafted players are typically more pro-ready. But Kraken prospects – even Matty Beniers – haven’t proven anything yet.

Expecting Beniers and possibly Shane Wright to carry the load this season is too much. Francis had said he’d use “draft capital” and salary-cap space to try to better the team. But his plethora of second-round picks weren’t used to land proven NHL players. So, I expect more is coming. They still have free agency starting Wednesday, so I’m not being critical yet.

SHEFTE: This one gets the old cop-out – time will tell.

Scoring is a big, vital, lacking component, but it’s going to take a bit to see whether these teenagers’ skills translate to the NHL. Wright stands the best chance of making it soonest while Firkus probably needs time. We’ll see what Jani Nyman brings. It’s always good to have another goaltender in the system: Niklas Kokko was called a “raw talent” but inconsistent.

Advertising

Will the drafting of Shane Wright buy this team patience with its fan base?

SHEFTE: As they say, you build your team up the middle, and there’s structure here. It would be pretty exceptional if Beniers and Wright don’t go through their share of growing pains. There’s more than an idea here right now – there’s direction.

BAKER: Good point on direction. There are two types of Kraken fans I’ve encountered. Those that gave the team an ovation at the end of a home loss in which they trailed 6-0 with 11 minutes to play. And others who bought season tickets expecting a team that – while not reaching the final as Vegas did its debut campaign – could at least stay relevant.

Fans that want a team to “build through the draft” and are OK with the Kraken making the playoffs in three or four seasons will be thrilled by the thought of Beniers and Wright up the middle for years to come. Hey, I’m excited about that.

But as we’ve seen with New Jersey, Buffalo and Detroit, even top draft talent can take years to translate to a playoff team. I don’t know that most Kraken season-ticket buyers, while no doubt happier than last Wednesday, will be as patient if the team doesn’t markedly improve soon before renewals are due come spring 2024.

Which team left you scratching your head the most at the draft?

Advertising

SHEFTE: Some teams rebuild in stages, but it felt like the Chicago Blackhawks had a yard sale. Using the 25th overall pick on a mysterious high schooler who’d likely have been available way later didn’t even seem strange by that point.

The Alex DeBrincat trade set the tone for a puzzling weekend. The compensation for one of Chicago’s best players – three draft picks – was underwhelming. Then away went Kirby Dach and in came injury-prone goaltender Petr Mrazek in a salary-cap clear from Toronto.

The Blackhawks got some solid B grades for their draft selections, however. So what do I know?

BAKER: Yeah, I’m not sure what exactly Chicago was doing. Between the relatively cheap haul for DeBrincat and Dach and the desperate pay for goalie Mrazek, they seemed to be going in circles. The team just engaged in one rebuilding plan four years ago. Now, it’s another? This is the part about “building through the draft” or “building through youth” or “rebuilding” in general that makes me nervous. I’ve seen too many teams sacrificing three, four or five years at a time before hitting the reset button.

What do the Kraken need to do next?

SHEFTE: They assess and keep acquiring, and maybe sneak in a sandwich and a nap before free agency. Where and how are these picks best served? Keep an eye on Ben MacDonald (Harvard), Tyson Jugnauth (Wisconsin) and Barrett Hall (St. Cloud State) in college. Keep looking at right-shot defensemen and figure out who fills in for Chris Driedger as he recovers from ACL surgery.

BAKER: I want to see them work on the “now” as well as the “later.” They got their draft gift with Wright. Now, put that cap space to use to surround Beniers and Wright with proven talent. They didn’t do it with “draft capital,” so free agency is the next opportunity.

Filip Forsberg is off the board, but Johnny Gaudreau remains. And over-30 or not, centerman Nazem Kadri already has a Stanley Cup, would probably love liberal Seattle given what he’s been through and would make a fine mentor for the top draft prospects that also play his position.

He could also help this team get closer to .500.

Francis doesn’t necessarily need to go that big. But he needs to hit on something. Another top-five pick a year from now would be disastrous, regardless of how good a class that supposedly is.