Kate Shefte
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Stanley Cup playoffs return to Seattle on Sunday and Tuesday.

The NHL released more second-round dates Tuesday before Game 1 between the Kraken and Dallas Stars in Texas. Game 3 is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (TBS), and Game 4 is Tuesday at the same time (ESPN), both at Climate Pledge Arena.

There was a Storm preseason game scheduled for Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena, but the WNBA team tweeted that it is working with the Phoenix Mercury to reschedule. 

“Good luck to the @SeattleKraken in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs!” the Storm announcement was captioned.

Game 5, if necessary, would be Thursday, May 11. Should the series shift back to Seattle for Game 6, Seattle would host another weekend game — Saturday, May 13 at a time to be determined.

If the Kraken’s series goes seven games like their first against the Colorado Avalanche did, it would be another Monday night tilt on ESPN.

Morgan Geekie celebrates his third period goal with teammate Justin Schultz and Alex Wennberg, who scored the second goal for Seattle. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

    Game 2 in Dallas was previously announced for Thursday but now has a start time and channel — 6:30 on ESPN.

    Hours before puck drop, 300-level tickets for Game 1 in Dallas started at $57 on Ticketmaster, and $80 for Game 2. The cheapest ticket for Game 3 at Climate Pledge Arena was $294, and just $20 cheaper for Game 4/

    With Alaska Airlines offering $99 one-way flights to Dallas from Seattle all week, one could feasibly travel to Game 2 for less than a ticket in Seattle would cost.

    Kraken-Stars schedule

    Game 1: Tuesday, Kraken at Stars, 6:30 p.m., ESPN, CBUT

    Game 2: Thursday, Kraken at Stars, 6:30 p.m., TNT, CBUT

    Game 3: Sunday, Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; TBS

    Game 4: May 9, Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN

    Game 5: May 11, Kraken at Stars, time TBD; TNT*

    Game 6: May 13, Stars at Kraken, time TBD; ESPN*

    Game 7: May 15, Kraken at Stars, time TBD; ESPN*

    *if necessary

    Kate Shefte: 206-464-8245 or kshefte@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @KateShefte. Kate Shefte covers the Kraken and other Seattle-area teams for The Seattle Times.

