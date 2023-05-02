The Stanley Cup playoffs return to Seattle on Sunday and Tuesday.

The NHL released more second-round dates Tuesday before Game 1 between the Kraken and Dallas Stars in Texas. Game 3 is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (TBS), and Game 4 is Tuesday at the same time (ESPN), both at Climate Pledge Arena.

There was a Storm preseason game scheduled for Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena, but the WNBA team tweeted that it is working with the Phoenix Mercury to reschedule.

“Good luck to the @SeattleKraken in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs!” the Storm announcement was captioned.

Game 5, if necessary, would be Thursday, May 11. Should the series shift back to Seattle for Game 6, Seattle would host another weekend game — Saturday, May 13 at a time to be determined.

If the Kraken’s series goes seven games like their first against the Colorado Avalanche did, it would be another Monday night tilt on ESPN.

Game 2 in Dallas was previously announced for Thursday but now has a start time and channel — 6:30 on ESPN.

Hours before puck drop, 300-level tickets for Game 1 in Dallas started at $57 on Ticketmaster, and $80 for Game 2. The cheapest ticket for Game 3 at Climate Pledge Arena was $294, and just $20 cheaper for Game 4/

With Alaska Airlines offering $99 one-way flights to Dallas from Seattle all week, one could feasibly travel to Game 2 for less than a ticket in Seattle would cost.

Kraken-Stars schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Kraken at Stars, 6:30 p.m., ESPN, CBUT

Game 2: Thursday, Kraken at Stars, 6:30 p.m., TNT, CBUT

Game 3: Sunday, Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; TBS

Game 4: May 9, Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN

Game 5: May 11, Kraken at Stars, time TBD; TNT*

Game 6: May 13, Stars at Kraken, time TBD; ESPN*

Game 7: May 15, Kraken at Stars, time TBD; ESPN*

*if necessary