Kraken forward Daniel Sprong has had people take serious hockey chances on him since the time since grade school.

Sprong had just turned 7 when his father Hannie packed up his family of four and moved them overseas from his native Amsterdam to Montreal on a gamble that his hockey-playing son was good enough to make it all worth it. Training in Quebec under Karel Svoboda, whose brother, Petr, had defected to the NHL from Czechoslovakia long before that became commonplace, Sprong honed his strong skating and a blistering shot that became NHL-ready by the time he made the junior ranks.

“I’m really grateful for my parents giving me that opportunity to make my dream come true,” said Sprong, only the third Dutch-born player to make the NHL and the first to have done so after starting his youth hockey in The Netherlands.

Given that, the gamble taken by Kraken general manager Ron Francis in acquiring Sprong from the Washington Capitals in the Marcus Johansson trade Monday pales in comparison. Nevertheless, the Kraken came out of Monday’s NHL trade deadline taking flyers on a couple players whose careers began years ago with the Pittsburgh Penguins and could now use a jump-start.

Though Sprong has remained an NHL regular in seeking more consistency with his scoring touch, defenseman Derrick Pouliot, 28, seemed to have run out of chances before a whirlwind past week saw him plucked off waivers by the Kraken.

Just one week ago, Pouliot, a former Portland Winterhawks junior star selected No. 8 overall by Pittsburgh in a stellar blue-line draft class from 2011, had gone nearly three years without an NHL sniff. He’d appeared in two games with St. Louis in the 2019-20 season and was on a minor-league free-agent deal with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL when its parent Vegas Golden Knights called to offer an NHL contract.

“I signed that deal, got on a plane and played that same night,” Pouliot said. “So that was obviously great. “I played two games with them back to back and played pretty well.”

Pouliot flew with the Golden Knights to Minnesota and was to play Monday night’s game as well. But the Golden Knights needed to put him through waivers so he could remain eligible for the upcoming AHL playoffs.

“And that’s when I got claimed by Seattle,” Pouliot said. “So it’s been a wild, wild ride.”

Pouliot wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday for the Kraken’s 4-2 victory in Arizona. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol wouldn’t detail plans for Pouliot but did say several players will get chances to show something as the team plays its final 18 games seeking clues about its future.

“There’s a real good opportunity there,” Hakstol said. “No question we’re going to learn more about what contributions certain individuals can make on this team.”

An undisclosed injury that knocked defenseman Haydn Fleury out of the latter part of Tuesday’s game could hasten Pouliot’s entry into the Kraken lineup.

Pouliot is an offensive-minded blue-liner whose defensive lapses caused Pittsburgh, Vancouver and St. Louis to ultimately part ways. He said he has tightened his own-zone play and added that the Vegas stint restored confidence that he can still play in the league.

“It’s been a while,” Pouliot said. “And coming into the season, I wasn’t sure if or when I’d ever make it back to this league. So it kind of gives you new hope and shows you that the work and stuff that you put in — the time that you put in — wasn’t for nothing.”

Sprong is still only 25 and not quite at Pouliot’s last-chance stage, though he’ll admit he didn’t convert scoring opportunities with Washington nearly enough. After scoring 13 goals in 48 games with the Capitals last year, he had only eight in 47 contests this season before popping No. 9 in his Kraken debut against the Coyotes.

Sprong also showed off a couple of one-timed slap shots from the point — which Hakstol described postgame as “a weapon” — on one power-play shift before scoring on a well-placed wrist shot that tied the score in the latter stages of the second period.

Sprong is with his fourth organization since the Penguins drafted him 16th overall in 2015. But he had 14 goals in 47 games with Anaheim in 2018-19. Coupled with last season’s Washington numbers, the Kraken hope they’ve found a low-risk player with potentially high upside hinted at ever since first lacing on skates in Amsterdam at age 4.

His father had played semipro hockey within the Dutch national program as a defenseman for Amsterdam’s Mekon team in the early 1990s. He then coached Sprong’s youth teams there; his toddler son playing alongside 12- and 13-year-olds in the city’s only indoor rink, which was used primarily for the country’s more popular speedskating sport.

“Hockey is not very popular back home, of course,” Sprong said. “We’re more of a soccer and speedskating country.”

There was talk even then of Sprong being the best Dutch player ever produced, potentially better than Ed Kea and Ed Beers, who’d preceded him to the NHL but played all their youth hockey in Canada.

“I think I can say I was pretty good back home,” said Sprong, who’d watched the NHL on television and let his dad know he’d like to play in it someday.

Sprong’s father took him and other youth overseas to hockey camps in Quebec, where he met Svoboda, who told him his son should come train with him. After initially brushing it off his father decided to try it for a few weeks.

“We wanted to give it a try, and we fell in love with Montreal, and hockey was going well, and it just got better and better,” Sprong said.

His father wound up landing a job with a frozen fruits and vegetables company, and the family decided to relocate permanently.

Now it’s Sprong relocating once again to keep his hockey dream going.

“This is the business side … but I know I can be a productive player in this league,” Sprong said. “And I’m going to get 20 games in Seattle to show it.”