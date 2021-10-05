Inside the NHL

A reader had a quick question about last week’s column explaining that NHL teams killing a penalty can fire the puck the length of the ice without “icing” being called.

“Can you please explain what ‘killing a penalty’ means?’’ he asked me.

Realizing the Kraken has scores of fans new to hockey, I’ll keep answering these questions where I can.

NHL teams get penalized for infractions serious enough for a player to be sent off the ice for a specific time period. Typically, a minor penalty is for two minutes while a less-common major infraction is for five.

Once a player is sent off, they must head to the “penalty box’’ – a designated area with small benches for each team separated by glass – for the allotted time. During that time, his squad will have only four skaters on the ice (not including goalies) to the other team’s five.

So, the shorthanded team must then “kill off’’ the penalty time until the player returns. And the team with five skaters goes “on the power play.”

Advertising

Play will resume with a faceoff deep inside the offending team’s zone. The team on the power-play will attempt to gain possession right away and use the extra man to its advantage by passing the puck around to whoever is inevitably open. And the team “killing” the penalty will seek to gain control of the puck and stall for time until the penalty expires.

The easiest way to stall is shooting the puck all the way down the ice, forcing the power-play team to retrieve it and start over. Unlike regular 5-on-5 play — where this move would be called for an “icing’’ stoppage and a faceoff deep in the offending team’s zone – such puck clearing is allowed on penalty kills.

Shooting the puck down the ice buys time for tiring players to skate to the bench. It also forces the power-play team to re-enter the offensive zone without going offside and you’d be amazed how difficult that can be.

As you might imagine, NHL squads employ special team units specifically for power-plays and penalty killing.

You’ll see the best playmakers and goal-scorers on the power-play unit. Teams more recently have shifted to four forwards and just one defenseman on power-plays, with advanced metrics showing it creates more goals.

The Edmonton Oilers had the NHL’s best power-play unit last season, scoring 27.6% of the time. That isn’t surprising, considering the Oilers employ two of the game’s top playmakers and goal-scorers in reigning league MVP Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Advertising

As the Kraken learned the hard way in a 6-0 preseason loss to the Oilers last week, you don’t give McDavid and Draisaitl too many power-play chances.

Once a power-play team gains zone entry, assuming there isn’t an immediate scoring chance, it will “set up shop’’ by passing the puck around. Remember, it has the extra attacker and there should always be somebody open.

Likewise, the penalty-killing unit — typically comprised of two defensive-minded forwards and two defensemen — knows it can’t cover everybody. So, you’ll often see penalty-killers in a “box” or “square” formation with two men at the back and two at the front taking away the middle of the ice.

The penalty-killers at the front of this box are monitoring unguarded players near the blue line so they don’t have too much time to lean into a blistering slap shot. And the guys at the back are making sure the other team’s forwards don’t get a scoring chance directly in front of the net.

Penalty-kill units sometimes deploy a more-fluid “diamond” formation of one player at the front, another in back and two at the sides.

You’ll almost always see a lot of power-play passing around the periphery of these penalty-killing formations. The quicker and sharper the passing, the tougher for penalty killers to defend.

Advertising

Remember, the goal is for the power-play unit to find an open man in dangerous scoring position.

So, as a penalty-killing unit, the defenders can’t stand there like pylons as someone will always be open – they must pressure passers into mistakes, or shooters to hurry their blasts. They’ll attempt to intercept passes or block shots with their bodies.

A power play by any team other than the 2020-21 Anaheim Ducks will almost always get a shot or two from somewhere. But NHL goalies will usually stop any unimpeded, long-distance shots. So, penalty-killers will keep the front of the net clear by physically removing opponents and limit shots to those from the periphery.

The league’s best penalty-killing unit last season belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights, who killed off infractions 87% of the time. Not surprising, as they employ center William Karlsson and wingers Reilly Smith and Mark Stone, some of the best two-way, forechecking forwards in the game.

Karlsson also won 54% of faceoffs he took last season, which is crucial when shorthanded because it keeps the opposing power play from immediately setting up in your zone.

The NHL’s worst penalty-killing team last season at only 71% efficiency, the New Jersey Devils, couldn’t win a faceoff to save its life.

Sponsored

For teams like the Devils, NHL rules mercifully allow two-minute penalties for regular infractions such as tripping, holding, hooking and cross-checking to automatically end as soon as a power-play goal is scored. So, if the goal comes after 15 seconds, the remaining 1 minute, 45 seconds of penalty time is wiped out.

If a team gets penalized twice in short order, it can play two men down against a 5-on-3 power-play. This happened to the Kraken in Edmonton last week and it took the Oilers just nine seconds to score.

When that happens, the first penalty ends but the second one continues.

There are no 5-on-2 power-play as teams must always have at least three skaters. When teams take three penalties within a two-minute span, the third one doesn’t start until one of the earlier ones expires.

But on major five-minute penalties for more dangerous high-sticking to the face, boarding, spearing and contact to the head, the offending player serves the entire time no matter how many goals get scored.

This can be a serious problem, as the Golden Knights discovered in the 2018 playoffs when, up 3-0 against San Jose in the third period of Game 7, Vegas forward Cody Eakin received five-minutes for cross-checking Joe Paveklski and leaving him in a bloody heap on the ice. San Jose scored four goals on the ensuing power-play and wound up eliminating Vegas in overtime.

Even the best penalty-killers can’t stay out there forever. So, while the Kraken wants to play an aggressive style this season, it will do best to limit its penalty-killing to the two-minute version — and hopefully, the full two minutes rather than the abbreviated outcomes.