Kraken general manager Ron Francis apparently isn’t shy about hiring a recent NHL GM to work under him.

Francis on Tuesday announced that former Buffalo Sabres GM and longtime Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Jason Botterill had been hired by the Kraken as has former Chicago Blackhawks front office mainstay Norm Maciver.

Botterill, 44, a former winger with four NHL teams, spent the past three seasons as Buffalo’s GM before being fired last June. He’ll serve as assistant GM to Francis alongside Ricky Olczyk.

Maciver, 56, a onetime NHL defenseman, becomes director of player personnel — a role he’d previously held among others over 14 seasons in Chicago.

Between them, the pair won six Stanley Cups – three apiece – in various front office roles. Francis worked alongside Botterill running Team Canada’s silver medal entry at the 2019 IIHF World Hockey Championship and said the pair developed a natural rapport.

“I think he’s a very bright individual, hardworking,” Francis said. “He’s got loyalty and a lot of experience within the business.”

Advertising

Francis said the three Stanley Cups won by Botterill with the Penguins should serve the Kraken well, as will his previous work running the Sabres. He sees Botterill as a “jack of all trades,” much like Olczyk.

“They can both do cap management, they can both do contracts and they can both scout,” Francis said. “There’s no shortage of work to do, so I think it will be fruitful to find ways to work together on everything and help each other be as successful as we possibly can be as an organization.”

Maciver, who won three Cups with the Blackhawks, will work closely with the duo and be expected to assist them with knowledge of the league’s players as well as draft possibilities and prospects the team is grooming. That will be especially critical heading toward next summer’s expansion draft as the Kraken looks to swing possible trades with other teams.

“So, knowing players within our organization and outside of it will make him a good sounding board for us,” Francis said.

Maciver is excited about the chance to work for a brand new organization as it heads towards the expansion draft.

“I think there’s the excitement of just not knowing until a certain day who’s going to be available,” he said. “And when you do finally find out, then trying to assemble that that roster and decide who you’re taking from each team. So, that’s what I’m really excited about and really looking forward to.

“And then when you get all those pieces together, it’s seeing how it’s going to shape out once training camp rolls around.”