As Kraken gear takes over Seattle, the team’s newest item directly supports the future of hockey.

In partnership with Black Girl Hockey Club, the Kraken is selling beanies to fund the nonprofit’s scholarship program to help Black girls and young women afford the costs of playing hockey. The beanies, which are dark blue with pink-stitched Kraken and BGHC logos, can be purchased at the Kraken team stores in South Lake Union and Bellevue.

Black Girl Hockey Club’s scholarship program supports the hockey aspirations of girls and young women, ages 9 to 18, across the country and locally.

The scholarship’s first local award of $1,000 was given to Maealie Glanzer, who plays defense for the Whatcom County Amateur Hockey Association and the 12U Seattle Junior Lady Admirals. Glanzer told BGHC that she “dreams of going to the Olympics with the USA Women’s Hockey Team one day.”

Across multiple award levels, the scholarships support seasonal costs, tournament participation, equipment needs and hockey camps.

The Kraken’s partnership with Black Girl Hockey Club also led the team to take a “Get Uncomfortable” social media pledge to “disrupt racism on and off the ice” late last year.

