SAN JOSE, Calif. — It was an uninspired effort from his new team, but a return to the scene of good memories for Seattle Kraken defenseman Jaycob Megna, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a trade earlier this month.

The Kraken tweeted a picture of Megna, 30, greeting his wife and daughters at the glass before warmups. He indicated that they’re bringing the last of their things to Seattle after this trip.

“We’re actually shipping out today to Seattle,” Megna said. “This will be the last time in San Jose for the family for the foreseeable future.

“I enjoyed my time here. I met a lot of good people and (have) a lot of good friends in the organization.”

The organization sent him off with a Jumbotron highlight reel and message. He acknowledged the crowd once he saw it.

Fellow left-shot defenseman Carson Soucy was scratched to make room for Megna, who entered the Kraken lineup for the second time since a Feb. 5 trade.

Advertising

In exchange, the Sharks received a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft with strings attached. The Kraken have until June 15 to let San Jose know whether it will be their own or one acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche.

The Kraken now have more NHL-tested depth on defense if needed due to injury, suspension or more dealings. Megna has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 48 games this season, both career highs.

“It’s just a concern that if we had any injuries on the left side, we’d be short,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis told the Seattle Times. “We like (Megna) as a player. He’s a good character guy, so we’ll add him to the mix and see what he can do.”

He was a seventh-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2012 NHL draft and had spent his entire NHL career in California.

“It’s a little different, but once the game starts, you get used to it,” he said.

Megna had a shot on goal and a hit and killed just over two minutes’ worth of penalty time in 17:55 of ice time Monday. He was the only Kraken defenseman who wasn’t on the ice for a goal in a 4-0 loss to the Sharks.

Advertising

After the game, Hakstol said Megna was “fine, defensively” and moved the puck well.

“Number one, he’s a good guy. He’s got an easy personality about him,” Hakstol said earlier Monday. “He’s sharp, he’s intelligent. He’s a good pro, and that encompasses a lot.

“He’s a guy we were happy to be able to add to our (defensive) corps.”

Megna played with Justin Schultz in the newest Kraken player’s first game action since Feb. 7 – also a 4-0 road loss, that one against the New York Islanders. He’s been practicing with the team in between.

“It’s not the easiest, but I think just playing games and getting in the environment and being around the guys always helps,” Megna said. “Just the more games you can get in, you feel more comfortable and try and get with what the group’s doing. Play consistently.

“It always helps to get as many reps as you can with the same guy, but that’s hockey. Throughout a game, you’ll be out there with different guys and making adjustments.”