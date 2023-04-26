DENVER — “Dad Strength” and debut strength were a powerful combination for the Kraken in Game 5’s second period.

Second-line winger Morgan Geekie scored four nights after he and wife Emma welcomed their first child, daughter Gabby. Can Wednesday’s goal be linked to this joyous occasion?

“Probably,” Geekie considered with a mouth full of celebratory pizza following the Kraken’s 3-2 victory. “Makes sense.”

The Kraken had just spent most of a lackluster power play chasing the puck down the ice, never forcing Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to make a stop. Alex Wennberg took a bump to advance the puck and Jaden Schwartz put a shot on net.

Geekie punched it through Georgiev’s pads to make it 1-0 and give the Kraken the first goal in all five postseason games. They’re the only team in these playoffs to do it.

In his first game after becoming a father, Geekie was visible in a physical, emotional outing. After Jared McCann headed back to the locker room following a hit from Cale Makar, the game got chippier and chippier, with Geekie’s pink-tinted visor often bobbing in the middle of post-whistle scrums.

He hit the Avalanche where it really hurt on Wednesday, with his second of the series.

“I was just in the right spot at the right time. Wenny made a great play and Schwartzy put it on net,” Geekie said. “Just tried to get there and tried to get the rebound.”

Meanwhile Tye Kartye, up from the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate to fill in on the top line, scored 29:59 into his NHL debut to make it 2-1.

The Kraken's Tye Kartye scores his first NHL goal in his first NHL game! What a moment! pic.twitter.com/8uXgaMhOJd — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 27, 2023

Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon was infuriated he didn’t draw a tripping call to the right of Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer and smashed his stick into the glass. He was behind the play when Kartye and Jordan Eberle took off.

Eberle cruised behind the net and found Kartye staring down a half-empty net. Kartye slammed it home before Georgiev could slide over.

“A year ago — a year and a half ago — this was my wildest dream,” Kartye said. “This day’s been pretty special.

“It was a whirlwind, but I’ve been working hard for a long time. It feels pretty good.”

Cameras immediately swung toward Todd and Richelle Kartye, Tye’s parents, in the stands exchanging high-fives with their neighbors. They were wearing hats from the last two teams Tye played for — the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. His mom paired hers with a Kraken shirt.

Kartye said his parents drove “pretty fast” from his hometown of Kingston, Ontario to Toronto and caught the first flight out when they heard Wednesday morning he’d be in the lineup. They only missed the first two minutes of the game.

Kartye made his NHL debut alongside Matty Beniers and Eberle, in injured Jared McCann’s usual spot. The Kraken had forward Jesper Froden in reserve, and Froden had just played Saturday. He’d taken the place of Geekie, as he and wife Emma welcomed Gabby into the world minutes before the puck dropped on Game 3.

Still, the team opted to recall and play AHL rookie of the year Kartye, who hadn’t played a minute in the NHL. That paid off.

“Quite a way to start your NHL career, jumping into Game 5 in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “His poise is really good. He doesn’t seem to be wowed by the situation or the moment.

“He’s ready to be here, and that’s why we felt comfortable about putting him in.”

Kartye was already in town — the Firebirds are playing the Avalanche’s affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs. The Eagles are based in Loveland, about an hour north of Denver, and hosted the Firebirds on Wednesday night. Coachella Valley won as well — 6-2. Kartye checked the score as soon as he got off the ice.

Though his parents had to scramble, he compared it to a normal game day.

Kartye was recalled before Game 1 to potentially cover for an injured Daniel Sprong, but reassigned to the Firebirds before he appeared in a game.

“I met the guys and went through morning skate. So I was a lot more comfortable this morning than I was the first time,” he said.

He recorded three hits and filled in on the power play early in the game. His shifts were few and far between by the third period, but he made an impression on his coach and teammates.

“All game long, he was all over the place. He was in everyone’s grill,” alternate captain Yanni Gourde said. “He was on the forecheck, on the backcheck. He was great in the D zone. He finished every hit he had. He came up and he played big, big minutes. Great goal by him.”